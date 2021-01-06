“We had a [remote] team meeting yesterday afternoon just to reassure them that we’ve got a job to do,” Stefanski said in a video news conference Wednesday. “We’ll make sure we keep everybody safe, first and foremost, and then we’ll get back to work and put a plan together to go on the road versus a really good football team. That’s really pretty simple.”

Stefanski and the others who tested positive in the results returned Tuesday, including guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, are on 10-day isolations and will miss Sunday’s game. The Browns named special teams coordinator Mike Priefer their acting head coach.

“I think the players understand that it really doesn’t matter who’s the head coach on Sunday,” Stefanski said. “They know how we play. They know what our identity is. Coach Priefer will be the guy on Sunday. I have a ton of confidence in them. I know they do as well. He’s a voice that they hear every day …. I think they have a great amount of trust in him, as do I.”

Stefanski said it made sense to have Priefer as the interim head coach because a specials teams coordinator deals with both offensive and defensive players. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will fill in for Stefanski as the team’s offensive play-caller.

“I put my finger on a chart and I read,” Stefanski said. “So that’s not very hard. AVP can definitely do that much better than I can.”

Stefanski can participate remotely in the team’s preparations during the week. He confirmed that he cannot be involved remotely in game-day coaching under league rules. Stefanski said he was feeling “just fine” and added he does not know how he contracted the virus.

Stefanski confirmed that the Browns had no new positive test results returned Wednesday. He said he did not believe that any high-risk close contacts were identified after Tuesday’s positive test results. That was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. If there had been players or coaches classified as high-risk close contacts, they would have been placed on five-day quarantines.