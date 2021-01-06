The Bulldogs used a 17-4 run late in the second half to take their first lead since 3-0 and held on as the Hoyas offense disappeared. Georgetown (3-7, 1-5 Big East) shot 24.1 percent in the second half and missed 14 of its last 15 shots. On the flip side, the Bulldogs (3-5, 2-3) shot 41.9 percent in the second half, which wasn’t great, but was enough. A Jamorko Pickett layup with 4:29 to go was the last Georgetown field goal of the game.

“Same thing that’s been going on for the last however many games,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. “Bad decisions. Bad shots. Turnovers. The same things that’s’ been our Achilles’ heel. The same things we talked about, watch film about, practice and try to do different things about after our last game.

“My upperclassmen have to do better. … They have to do their part to help us be a better team. I’m disappointed. This was a disappointing loss. We have to do better.”

Pickett finished with a team-high 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Jahvon Blair added 11 points and eight rebounds. Qudus Wahab had nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Chuck Harris scored a game-high 18 points for Butler and Jair Bolden added 13 points and six rebounds.

“It was gritty, not pretty,” Butler Coach LaVall Jordan said. “Kept it gritty enough to figure it out at the end.”

Georgetown took a 34-27 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of late buckets from Blair and Pickett. The Hoyas had an 11-point lead early after a 17-3 run highlighted by two three-pointers from Dante Harris. The defense swarmed and Butler struggled to get open looks and seemed to be affected by Georgetown’s length.

Giving up significant leads, however, has been an issue for the Hoyas. A Chuck Harris three-pointer, his third of the first half and second in a row, started a 16-8 stretch in which the Bulldogs cut the lead to two points.

“Transition defense, we figured that out,” Butler guard Aaron Thompson said. “Got back, got matched. They scored nine or 12 points off transition threes in the first half. Once we figured that out, got our defense set, we were pretty hard to play against today.”

Turnovers have been the biggest issue for the Hoyas this season and they entered the game with the fourth-worst turnover margin in the country, but they were strong with the ball early. A loss to Marquette on Saturday started with turnovers on the first four possessions and late second-half turnovers helped seal the deal. Six first-half turnovers were still too many, but they weren’t an issue as Georgetown built its double-digit lead. The Hoyas finished with 15 turnovers and Butler scored 18 points off them.

The best sign of the day was the aggression from Pickett. The senior had been held to eight points or fewer in the previous four games after averaging 14.6 points in the first five games of the season.

“If we’re going to win, everyone has to do their part,” Ewing said. ‘I’m just disappointed in the fact we lost a tough game that we had opportunities to win once again. We showed that we are capable of staying with people, but the mistakes that we made both offensively and defensively is killing us.”

Notes: Blair was back in the starting lineup after being benched against Marquette for reasons that Ewing declined to specify.

Point guard Jalen Harris remains away from the team due to a family issue and Ewing said earlier in the week that he was unsure about the graduate transfer’s return.