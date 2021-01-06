Crawford was hardly alone in his sense that a racial double standard was in plain evidence, given the ability of the largely White crowd to break through barriers, smash windows and enter the Capitol building with apparent ease. Many, both in the NBA and elsewhere, claimed Wednesday that the police and National Guard presence in D.C. and other cities appeared to be much stronger, better organized and more proactive during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now,” tweeted Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. “And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved.”

“Would the federal response at the Capitol now be the same if it were Black Lives Matters protesters physically forcing their way into the building?” New Orleans Pelicans Coach Stan Van Gundy asked on Twitter. “Remember the response in Oregon that was said to be needed to protect federal property?”

“If you are an American and aren’t embarrassed by the domestic terrorism taking place at the Capitol there is something wrong with you,” Van Gundy added. “This is a shameful day for our country.”

Van Gundy has long been outspoken on issues of social injustice. In 2017, when he was the coach of the Detroit Pistons, Van Gundy described athletes staging protests during the national anthem as “role models of American patriotism.”

Philadelphia 76ers Coach Doc Rivers pointed to White privilege when asked for his view of what was happening in the nation’s capital even as his team was set to host the Washington Wizards.

“I will say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to: Can you imagine today, if those were all Black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened?” Rivers asked in response. “That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see. … No police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people. People peacefully being escorted out of the Capitol. So it shows you can peacefully disperse a crowd, would be one thing. But it’s a sad day, in a lot ways, not good for our country.”

Rivers’s counterpart Wednesday, Wizards Coach Scott Brooks, described the events in the city his team represents as “sad” and disgusting.”

“It’s a special place,” he said, “and you just hope that everybody from there, our fans, are safe. … You should not be able to do what I saw on video.”

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome shared an image of a 2018 news story about a poll that showed a majority of respondents, including 89 percent of Trump voters, felt kneeling during the anthem was “not appropriate.” Jerome, 23, commented on the image with: “Ahhhhhh, they’re showing us the right way to protest today.”

When the NBA resumed the 2019-20 season at its bubble near Orlando, almost everyone involved in the games took a knee during the anthem. “Black Lives Matter” was painted on the courts, and players wore that phrase and others, such as “Say Her Name” and “I Am a Man,” on their jerseys.

Shortly before arriving at the bubble, Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple, then a member of the Brooklyn Nets, said that despite some misgivings, one of the reasons he decided to participate in the bubble was to take advantage of the platform it provided to raise awareness of racial issues “because there are going to be so many eyes watching these basketball games.”

While watching events unfold Wednesday, Temple exclaimed on Twitter, “This is the epitome of white privilege and Trumps ideal ending to his presidency!!”

“What’s going on [right now] in the America that we live in is disgusting,” wrote Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams. “The fact that this story will be told in our history is something that isn’t shocking but something that should never happen again. We must be better. I pray for safety to all those in threat by the TERRORISTS 2day.”

“What would happen if that was us?” wondered free agent Jordan McRae, who played for the Pistons last season.

“This crazy right now …” tweeted Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. He added, “It’s sad to think we knew this was comin though!”

Several current and former NBA players simply expressed amazement with what they were seeing.