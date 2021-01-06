Look for those trends to change in a first round that this season will include six games, including five home favorites.

Here is how we expect this week’s playoff teams to fare against the consensus point spreads (as of Wednesday afternoon) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

Saturday

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (-6½)

Pick: Buffalo Bills -6½

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is an MVP candidate. The third-year-pro saw a 10-point improvement in his on-target pass rate from last season, per Sports Info Solutions, helping him put up almost 1,500 more passing yards. His interception rate also dropped for the second straight season. Wideout Stefon Diggs has proven an ideal match with the young quarterback. In his first year with Buffalo, Diggs recorded a league-leading 1,535 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, notching a robust 2.5 yards per route run (fifth best among wideouts). As a result, Buffalo’s scoring efficiency spiked from 1.6 points per drive in 2019 (24th) to 2.8 points per drive (third) this season.

Allen and Diggs have also been a tough combo to bet against. Buffalo went 11-5 against the spread in 2020, which includes going 8-0 since Week 9, covering the spread by almost 15 points per game!

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-3½)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -3½

The Seahawks had no trouble putting points on the board during the first half of the season but have since cooled off, dropping from 3.0 to 2.1 points per drive, which is the league average. Luckily, Seattle’s defense is peaking at the right time, holding opponents to 1.5 points per drive during the second half of the season.

Seattle also appears to be in a win-win situation this weekend. If injured Rams quarterback Jared Goff plays, he will be coming off thumb surgery, perhaps limiting his effectiveness, inconsistent to begin with. He was ranked as the 24th most valuable passer of 2020, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. If Goff doesn’t play, the Rams will roll with backup John Wolford under center for a second straight week. Wolford, an undrafted rookie, completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in relief of Goff during L.A.'s regular season finale.

Plus, Seattle’s Russell Wilson is 4-1 straight-up and against the spread in first-round playoff games, covering the number by an average of more than five points per game. The over-under in this game (43, the lowest total of the six opening-round games) could be in play, too. The under has hit in 20 of 31 games (64 percent) started by either Goff or Wilson this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8½) at Washington Football Team

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8½

Let’s face it, Washington is lucky to be in the playoffs. It finished 7-9 and won the NFC East crown after Philadelphia Coach Doug Pederson made a controversial quarterback substitution with the game still competitive. Washington is ranked 16th overall by Football Outsiders, but that’s largely due to having the league’s third-best defense. Washington’s offense ranks dead last after adjusting for strength of schedule. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, ranks second overall, with an offense and defense both in the top five.

One interesting angle to this matchup: Washington struggles to score points, with its offense producing three fewer points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia. In 68 first-round games played outside from 2002 to 2019, the total has gone under 50 times (74 percent). The total in this matchup is set at 45½.

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Tennessee Titans

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3

Tennessee’s defense makes it tough to back them. Football Outsiders ranks the Titans as the fourth-worst defense of 2020 by their Defense-adjusted Value Over Average metric, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent. Baltimore, meanwhile, has pummeled poor defenses this season. In games against teams with a DVOA in the bottom half of the league — including the New York Giants (19th), Dallas Cowboys (23rd), Cleveland Browns (25th), Cincinnati Bengals (27th) and Jacksonville Jaguars (31st) — the Ravens outscored their opponents by a whopping 251 to 98.

The Titans are also allowing the third-worst red-zone percentage, with opponents converting 69 percent of trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9½)

Pick: New Orleans Saints -9½

New Orleans should be close to full strength on Sunday, with running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray plus safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Williams returning to the lineup. Wideout Michael Thomas is also eligible to play for the first time since an ankle injury forced him to the reserve/injured list. That should help the offense catch up to a New Orleans defense that ranked third against the pass and second against the run during the regular season, per Football Outsiders.

The Saints’ defense also ranked in the top 10 in turnovers forced per drive, ending the season with a plus-9 turnover margin, the third highest in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -6

On paper this is a terrible matchup for Cleveland. Pittsburgh pressures quarterbacks at the highest rate in the NFL (32 percent) and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wilts under pressure. Mayfield’s passer rating plummeted from 108.9 in a clean pocket to 47.7 when facing pass pressure in 2020, which is roughly the difference between Patrick Mahomes and an incomplete pass.

Plus, it’s been profitable to bet against Mayfield over the past two years. In games started by the 25-year-old during his rookie season, the Browns went 7-6 against the spread. That’s worsened to 11-20-1 (.343) over the past two seasons.

