That doesn’t mean the Chiefs are a shoo-in for another championship ring. The Chiefs’ defense is the worst at preventing opponents from converting in the red zone (77 percent) and the third-worst in goal-to-go situations (84 percent). The game charters at Pro Football Focus rank the defense in the bottom third of the NFL this year (20th) with poor marks for defending the run (21st) and pressuring opposing quarterbacks (22nd). Football Outsiders rates Kansas City’s defense 22nd after adjusting their overall efficiency for strength of schedule.

That defensive weakness has prevented the Chiefs from dominating opponents. They won five games by three points or fewer this season, which doesn’t inspire confidence. From 1978 to 2019, 37 teams won five or more games that featured a final point differential of three points or less. Just five appeared in a Super Bowl, with only two, the 1986 New York Giants and 2012 Baltimore Ravens, winning it all.

If we look solely at their points scored and allowed (also known as the Pythagorean win percentage) during the regular season, history suggests the team should have a 10-6 record, not the 14-2 record we see in the final standings. Since 1978, the first year the NFL rolled out a 16-game regular season, only the 1992 Indianapolis Colts, 2011 Chiefs and 2012 Colts have exceeded expectations by four wins in a season. The first two teams did not qualify for the postseason that year and the latter lost in the wild-card round.

We will see if those defensive limitations are enough to derail another title bid, but the Chiefs aren’t the only ones with blemishes on their Super Bowl resume. Here are the potentially fatal flaws for the rest of the playoff field.

AFC

No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Flaw: Red-zone defense

Since 2002, when the NFL expanded to 32 teams, no Super Bowl winner has ended the regular season allowing opponents to score a touchdown in the red zone more than 60 percent of the time. The Bills defense is allowing opponents to convert 66 percent of their trips to the red zone this season.

A soft spot appears to be the left side of Buffalo’s defensive line. Quinton Jefferson, who lines up on the left side as a defensive end and defensive tackle, is ranked as the 50th best interior lineman of 2020 per the game charters at Pro Football Focus out of 71 qualified players at the position. Teams have scored eight red-zone rushing touchdowns to that side on 27 carries against Buffalo this season. The Bills have allowed just four red-zone rushing touchdowns on 25 carries to the other side.

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Flaw: Scoring efficiency

Offensive firepower appears essential to reach the Super Bowl in the modern era, with only rare exceptions to that rule.

Over the past five years, nine of the 10 teams in the Super Bowl ranked no worse than eighth for scoring efficiency and 17 of the last 18 runners-up finished in the top 10. Fourteen of the last 18 Super Bowl winners all scored an above-average rate of points per drive. Only the 2015 Broncos finished outside the top 10 over the past seven years.

Pittsburgh’s offense has been inconsistent this season, scoring 2.1 points per drive, ranking 20th this year. After adjusting that efficiency for strength of schedule the Steelers offense ranks just 22nd, per Football Outsiders.

No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Flaw: Pass rush

The franchise signed two free agents this offseason, Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley, to bolster their pass rush. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out. Clowney played just eight games, recording no sacks, one hit and 11 hurries. Beasley, a no-show for more than a week at the start of training camp and then failed a physical (knee) after his arrival, was released after five games. That left the Titans with third-worst pass rush by season’s end, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Only the Detroit Lions had a worse pressure rate than Tennessee in 2020.

If you can’t slow down the opposing quarterback it is going to be tough to limit opponents’ scoring. Teams scored 2.6 points per drive against Tennessee this season, the worst defensive performance among this year’s playoff teams and the sixth-worst overall, plus opponents had a 69 percent efficiency rate in the red zone against the club.

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens

Flaw: A faltering defense

Over the past 16 years, only the Indianapolis 2006 Colts won the Super Bowl after a regular season in which they forced opponents to go three-and-out less than 30 percent of the time. Baltimore forced opponents to go three-and-out 29 percent of the time in 2020, but it’s the way they got there that should have coaches and fans concerned about their championship hopes.

Baltimore’s defense was cruising for the first half of the season, holding opponents to 1.5 points per drive, the second-best mark behind the Los Angeles Rams, and forcing drives to end after one set of downs nearly a third of the time (32 percent). Then things got dicey. The Ravens allowed 1.9 points per drive for the remainder of the season. More importantly, their three-and-out rate dropped to 26 percent, well below the threshold for Super Bowl contenders.

No. 6 Cleveland Browns

Flaw: Lack of depth in the secondary

Over the past decade, the only time a Super Bowl champion ranked in the bottom half of the league in both passing and rushing defensive DVOA during the regular season was 2011 when the New York Giants upset the New England Patriots. Cleveland ranks 21st in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed. Against the pass, the Browns rank 22nd in yards allowed and 18th in yards allowed per pass. Against the run, Cleveland ranks 27th in rate of first downs allowed and 26th in third-down conversions allowed off running plays. Football Outsiders ranks the Browns 25th against the pass and 18th against the run for their regular season performance.

The secondary is a problem. Outside of cornerback Denzel Ward, the team’s highest-rated defensive back in coverage, there isn’t much depth. Ward held opposing passers to an 86.6 passer rating when targeted this season. The rest of the team’s secondary allowed a passer rating of 125.8 in coverage. Cleveland’s safeties — Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph, Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine — allowed 14 touchdowns to three interceptions combined during the regular season.

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts

Flaw: Lack of impact wide receivers

Since 2002, only two Super Bowl participants (the 2002 Bucs and 2015 Broncos), had a passer rating to its wide receivers that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL during the regular season. A vast majority of Super Bowl participants (30 out of 36) were ranked in the Top 10.

Philip Rivers couldn’t make much happen with his wide receivers this year and that could be a problem. His top target, T.Y. Hilton, caught 56 of 91 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns. His throws to Zach Pascal yielded a similar performance (629 yards and five touchdowns). Both receivers had difficulty getting separation from their defender. Pascal averaged 2.9 yards of separation at the time of catch or incompletion and Hilton averaged 2.5 yards. Those numbers ranked 59th and 78th, respectively, out of 98 qualified wide receivers per the NFL’s Next Gen stats. Overall, that led to Rivers’s throws to his wide receivers producing a below-average 91.4 passer rating.

If the receivers can’t separate from defenders and get open that leaves the quarterback lingering in the pocket longer than you’d like or settling for less-than-ideal throws. Rivers exemplifies this. He completed 75 percent of his passes and produced a 108.2 passer rating overall when delivering the ball in 2.4 seconds or less, per Pro Football Focus. That worsened to 60 percent and a 82.2 passer rating if he took 2.5 seconds or longer.

NFC

No. 1 Green Bay Packers

Flaw: Run defense

Over the past three years, all six teams appearing in the Super Bowl have been good at stopping their opponents from converting in short yardage situations. Among those six, only last year’s Chiefs ranked outside of the top 10 for run-stopping during third or fourth down with two yards or less to go, and they ranked 11th. Green Bay allows 83 percent of such situations to result in a first down or touchdown, placing them 22nd in the league.

The Packers also rank 19th overall against the run, per Football Outsiders, with the 15th best run-defense unit per Pro Football Focus. That indicates this is an average run-stopping squad, at best. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark has 19 stops against the run over 221 snaps in 2020, a decline from last year’s 31 over 322 snaps. Defensive ends Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith rank 30th and 37th against the run, respectively, out of 62 qualified players at the position. Linebacker Christian Kirksey ranks 64th out of 99 qualified linebackers against the run.

No. 2 New Orleans Saints

Flaw: A less-effective Drew Brees

Brees, who will turn 42 years old during the playoffs, saw a decline after returning from injured reserved this season. During Weeks 1 through 10, Brees completed 74 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. During the last three weeks of the season he went 56-for-92 (61 percent) for 746 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating dropped from 110.0 to 94.7, the latter falling below the average quarterback rating for the season by two points.

Drew Brees in 2020 Drew Brees in 2020 Completion rate TD-to-INT ratio Passer rating Weeks 1 to 10 Weeks 1 to 10 74 percent 6.0 110.0 Weeks 15, 16 and 17 Weeks 15, 16 and 17 61 percent 2.0 94.7 NFL average NFL average 66 percent 2.4 95.3

If running back Alvin Kamara isn’t able to suit up after landing on the reserve/covid 19 list last week, it could get even worse for Brees. He and Kamara connected on 67 of 85 passes for 622 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. The rest of the team’s running backs are 30 for 36 with one touchdown.

No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

Flaw: Pass protection

Quarterback Russell Wilson was en route to an MVP season until a poor second half derailed his pursuit of the award. During the first eight games Wilson completed 71 percent of his passes for 2,541 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading to a 117.1 passer rating. In the final eight games, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,671 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions (91.3 passer rating).

The difference? He faced more pass pressure. Wilson was pressured on 36 percent of his drop backs during those initial games and 41 percent during the latter half. No passer faced more pressure over the second half of the season. As a result, Wilson was sacked 23 times over 216 drop backs in the second half and 47 times overall in 2020. After adjusting that sack rate for opponent, Seattle’s offensive line was the third-worst in the NFL.

Just two Super Bowl champions in the past decade had an adjusted sack rate that ranked 13th or lower per Football Outsiders: Green Bay in 2010 and Seattle in 2013. There’s good news in that Wilson was one of the two QBs to overcome that red flag, but the Seahawks had the ideal opponents in that Super Bowl. The Denver Broncos defensive line ranked 22nd in adjusted sack rate that year and only pressured Wilson twice in that championship game.

Russell Wilson in 2020 Russell Wilson in 2020 Completion rate Yards per attempt TD-to-INT ratio Passer rating In a clean pocket In a clean pocket 77 percent 7.8 3.7 113.6 Facing pass pressure Facing pass pressure 52 percent 7.1 2.3 86.9

No. 4 Washington Football Team

Flaw: Lackluster quarterback play

Seven of the past 10 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks were among the top 10 most-valuable passers, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. That doesn’t include Nick Foles, who was under center for Philadelphia during its 2017 title run in relief of an injured Carson Wentz. Foles produced a QBR rating of 45.8 (out of 100) in the divisional game but improved that to 96.1 and 84.9 in the NFC championship game and Super Bowl, respectively. For context, Aaron Rodgers, the favorite to win this year’s MVP award, leads the league with an 84.4 QBR in 2020.

The return of Alex Smith is one of the feel-good stories of 2020 but he still didn’t perform well under center this year. The 36-year-old looked (understandably) immobile at times and ended the year with a below-average 78.5 passer rating. History suggests his performance via QBR would only be good enough to guide a team to a 6-10 record per ESPN’s research, even worse than the sub-.500 record the team already sports. If he had enough passing attempts to qualify for the QBR leader board, he would fall last among the 33 qualified passers. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke wouldn’t be much of an upgrade, leaving Washington without an impact player at the game’s most important position.

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Flaw: Slow starts

Since 2002, just five teams appeared in the Super Bowl with a first-half point differential worse than the one Tampa Bay produced in 2020: the 2003 Panthers, 2007 Giants, 2008 Cardinals, 2011 Giants and 2012 Ravens. Only the Giants managed to pull off the victory and earn a ring.

Tom Brady saw his team trail a lot early this season. The Buccaneers fell behind by 10 points in the first half to the Saints in the season opener, 10 points to the Los Angeles Chargers a few weeks later, 31 points to the Saints again in Week 9 and then had two first-half, double-digit deficits in three weeks to the Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons near the end of the season. In all, the Bucs trailed by 10 or more points in the first half seven times this year. Only Washington, the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans did that more times in 2020. Tampa Bay trailed by 15 or more points in the first half four times. Only the Jets had more experiences with that large a deficit so early.

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams

Flaw: Uncertainty at quarterback

Remember, seven of the past 10 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks were among the top 10 most-valuable passers per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. Jared Goff is ranked 22nd out of 32 passers this year, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating and his performance only added one point per game above what we would expect on offense in 2020.

It’s also unclear, if he’ll even be available for this game, and he likely won’t be 100 percent if he is. Goff required surgery on his right thumb last week, putting his availability against the Seahawks in the wild-card round in doubt. Before that, Goff was inconsistent. His rate of “on-target” throws was among the worst in the league (69 percent) per Sports Info Solutions, and he struggled mightily with deep throws (20 or more yards), producing an accuracy rate of just 35 percent (30th out of 39 qualified passers).

Back up John Wolford would probably be a downgrade. The 25-year-old undrafted rookie has thrown just 38 passes in the NFL and the team scored less than a point per drive in his lone start in Week 17.

No. 7 Chicago Bears

Flaw: Net passer rating

Chicago’s overall resume looks to be the weakest in the field and that includes being worse than a seven-win Washington squad.

The Bears’ quarterbacking duo, Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles, combined for 3,907 yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, resulting in an 86.5 passer rating during a season when the league average was 93.6. The defense allowed a passer rating of 94.9 to opposing quarterbacks, giving the Bears a net passer rating of minus-8.4 in 2020, ranking them 23rd this year — the worst among the playoff field — in a key Super Bowl contender metric. (Washington’s net passer rating was minus-1.3 thanks to one of the year’s best defenses.)