The Browns-Steelers game remains on for 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Field. Serious consideration will not be given to postponing the game “unless there is a bigger bump” in positive tests among Browns players, coaches and staffers, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The team underwent rapid-result testing Thursday in addition to the league’s usual daily coronavirus testing, another person with knowledge of the matter said earlier in the day. The Browns did not reopen their facility or practice Thursday.
Harrison must isolate for at least 10 days under NFL protocols, and will miss the game in Pittsburgh. Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski, guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge also will miss the game after testing positive in results returned Tuesday. The Browns announced Stefanski’s positive test. The test results for Bitonio and Hodge were confirmed by a person with knowledge of the matter.
The Browns had no positive tests returned Wednesday but kept their facility closed and continued to work remotely in preparation for the game. It is their first playoff appearance in 18 years.