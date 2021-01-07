The team will hold one more scrimmage Sunday before the Jan. 14 opener at Buffalo.

Five takeaways from the session:

All eyes on the goaltenders

The Capitals’ issues in goal since they exited the bubble in the spring have been well-chronicled. Braden Holtby left via free agency and Henrik Lundqvist was lost to a heart ailment before he even arrived. In a tough East division filled with young goaltenders, that leaves the pressure squarely on Ilya Samsonov.

AD

AD

Samsonov allowed one goal during the two-period scrimmage, a wrister through traffic from defenseman Cameron Schilling, who is not expected to make the team’s active roster. Craig Anderson, who is at camp on a professional tryout agreement, let in three goals: one from Trevor van Riemsdyk, prospect Joe Snively and T.J. Oshie.

Vitek Vanecek, who has yet to make his NHL debut, still looks to have the inside track to be the team’s No. 2 goaltender. The organization strongly feels he is deserving of that opportunity, and Vanecek said after the scrimmage he feels ready.

“I thought he was good,” Laviolette said of Vanecek, who has been with the organization for five years. “We were talking about it. He was actually tested a few times, I thought, and he did well … the training camp’s so short, and not having the exhibition season that we usually have, it makes it a little bit more challenging, but we’re giving everybody a good look.”

AD

AD

Pheonix Copley also participated in the scrimmage. However, with experience the biggest concern in the goaltending group, the team still has time to add another netminder if it chooses to pursue other options.

Personnel changes on special teams

Washington did not work on special teams during the scrimmage but did spend time working on situational play afterward, focusing on the power play, penalty kill, four-on-four play, three-on-three and shootout situations.

The first power play unit appears the same as in recent years, with Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Oshie and John Carlson. The second unit was composed of Jakub Vrana, Tom Wilson, Richard Panik, Dmitry Orlov and Justin Schultz.

Perennially one of the top teams in the league with the man advantage, the Capitals finished 17th last season, scoring on just 19.4 percent of its power plays. In the postseason, that figure was only 17.9 percent.

AD

AD

Polishing individual tendencies on the power play was an offseason focus, and Vrana looks to be a key member on the second unit with more of an emphasis on shot quantity.

Brenden Dillon shines

Dillon, who signed a four-year extension in the offseason, was one of the bright spots. He was in top gear throughout, using his body along the boards and constantly pushing the puck.

Despite only playing 10 regular season games with the Capitals after being acquired at the trade deadline last season, Dillon looks to be a key member of the blue line. He was paired with newcomer Schultz on the second pairing, allowing for Orlov and Carlson to be together on the first pairing.

AD

“For the both of us, he is a really gifted offensive player, a guy who likes to move the puck. We can both skate and use our feet,” Dillon said of Schultz. “So for the things we are both getting used to and implementing for the defense, it’s been good.”

AD

Schultz has been one of the better skaters during the first few days at training camp.

Zdeno Chara’s impact

Chara got his first taste of live hockey in a Capitals’ uniform, and the 6-foot-9 defenseman’s presence was hard to miss. The 43-year-old is still in top shape, and his skating abilities have not appeared to diminish since Boston last took the ice in the Toronto bubble. His pure size was a factor — just ask Jonas Siegenthaler, who was floored by a Chara hit during the scrimmage.

Chara was paired with Nick Jensen for the majority of the scrimmage in what will likely be the team’s third pairing.

One notable prospect missing

Connor McMichael, the Capitals’ 2019 first-round draft pick, is expected to arrive in Washington this weekend, according to Laviolette. The 19-year-old was recently playing in World Junior Championship for Team Canada. The Canada team fell in the gold medal game to the United States, 2-0, on Tuesday. McMichael tallied four goals and four assists in seven games during the tournament.