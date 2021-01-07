“It amazes me that the parties have taken this scorched earth approach, both ways, to try and close a deal,” Messitte said near the end of the two-hour public hearing, in which Snyder and his minority partners — investor Robert Rothman, FedEx CEO Frederick Smith and developer Dwight Schar — were required to testify under oath. “I can’t see how any amount of sniping back and forth is going to affect the outcome.”

The acrimonious split, which spilled first into the media and now open court, stands in stark contrast to the way the NFL usually conducts business, under a constitution and bylaws that require such disputes to be settled by private arbitration.

Nonetheless, the co-owners sued Snyder in federal court Nov. 13, claiming he was interfering with a pending sale to California investors willing to pay a discounted price of $900 million for 40 percent of the team, which is valued at $3.5 billion. Snyder, his partners alleged, was exercising his right of first refusal in an improper manner by trying to buy the shares owned by Smith and Rothman but not those owned by Schar, whom Snyder has publicly accused of leading an extortion campaign against him.

On Dec. 30, Messitte ruled that the heart of the lawsuit — the terms under which Snyder can exercise his right of first refusal — properly belonged in NFL arbitration rather than federal court. That decision was a victory for Snyder and the NFL, which has intervened in the case.

But Messitte retained jurisdiction over other aspects of the case. The court, he ruled, could ensure that the limited partners could finalize negotiations with their prospective buyers without interference from Snyder and could continue to enforce his order barring both sides from disclosing confidential or disparaging information to the media.

Thursday’s hearing came two days before Washington appears in its first NFL playoff game in five seasons, and as the NFL investigates the team’s workplace following reports in The Washington Post of more than 40 female employees’ accounts of sexual harassment.

The focus of the hearing was narrow, addressing only who leaked confidential information that appeared in a Dec. 20 New York Times story about Snyder potentially buying all the shares himself. In setting the hearing’s ground rules, Messitte had ordered the four partners to appear personally, rather than submit sworn statements, and answer questions under oath. He hoped the public airing would stop the “sniping” and bring some “sobriety” to the acrimonious dispute, he wrote.

Snyder was first to testify, swearing to the judge that neither he nor his family or advisers leaked information to the Times. His primary lawyer, his business partners, their lawyers and John A. Moag, the Baltimore-based sports investment banker who is representing the minority owners in the prospective sale, did the same.

Messitte issued no ruling Thursday but made clear that he wasn’t fully persuaded by the testimony.

“Right now, it seems like everybody connected to the case is pointing to the other guys, saying, ‘It wasn’t me! It wasn’t me! It must have been him!'” Messitte said. “It’s clear that somebody is not being candid. That’s what I conclude right now.”

Messitte reiterated that his ban on leaks and disparagement remains in effect. And in underscoring that his role was to ensure an orderly process, he conjured the image of a boxing referee forced to separate brawling opponents.