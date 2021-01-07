That’s according to Yahoo Sports, which cited league sources Thursday in reporting that both Lakers players and team management “see it as a pleasure and an honor to have their accomplishment recognized by the incoming president.” Scheduling could be an issue, with the Lakers hoping that Biden will have some availability when the team travels to Washington this season to play the Wizards, along with possible complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Nov. 7, when vote-counting in Pennsylvania reached the point where Biden and vice president-elect Kamala D. Harris were projected to win — and several days after Trump basked in chants of “LeBron James sucks!” at a campaign rally in the state — the Lakers forward suggested that he was very much looking forward to another trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after being tagged in a tweet by the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

Green and the Warriors were the first NBA team to win a title after Trump was inaugurated in 2017, but after Warriors star Stephen Curry said they had no interest in visiting his White House, Trump declared an expected invitation to be “withdrawn.”

When the Warriors arrived in Washington to play the Wizards in March 2018, they bypassed the White House and made a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture with a group of local schoolchildren. Following a second straight championship, the team used its annual road trip to D.C. to stop in at Obama’s private office.

For the Toronto Raptors, who defeated the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, a White House visit was “a hard no,” according to then-Raptors player Danny Green. Meanwhile, championship teams in other leagues and at the college level had a mixed record of attendance during Trump’s term.

The New England Patriots, who won the Super Bowl in 2017 and 2019 and have prominent members with friendly ties to the president — including quarterback Tom Brady, Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft — made the trips but both times had several players announce they would not participate. Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, citing a disagreement over the issue of player protests during the national anthem, but the decision came after the team appeared set to visit without a number of players.

Some members of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in February, expressed excitement for a White House visit, but it has yet to come to pass likely in part because of the pandemic. With some notable abstentions, the World Series-winning Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals made the trip during Trump’s term. This year’s champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, have yet to do so and at this point, almost certainly won’t until after Biden takes office.

The NBA has yet to release the schedule for the second half of its 2020-21 season. That’s when the Lakers will play in Washington, so the date remains unknown.