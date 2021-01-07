The Terrapins (6-6, 1-5 Big Ten) lost their third straight conference game, this one unraveling into the most emphatic defeat of Maryland’s season.

The game started with both teams and coaching staffs kneeling on the court just before tip-off, which Maryland called a display of unity “against injustices in our society.”

Once the whistle blew, senior forward Luka Garza fueled Iowa with 24 points as he exploited Maryland’s lack of fortitude in the paint, this team’s most glaring weakness. Iowa’s prolific offense tormented the Terps, who led 19-9 before the Hawkeyes found their footing behind Garza and the shooters surrounding him. The Terps trailed 44-26 by intermission.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1) made 13 of 26 attempts from three-point range, highlighted by Jordan Bohannan (6 of 9), and shot 53.7 percent overall.

Coming off a career-best showing this week at Indiana, junior guard Aaron Wiggins led the Terps with 17 points. Three other Maryland players reached double figures: sophomore forward Donta Scott (13), junior guard Eric Ayala (11) and sophomore guard Hakim Hart (10). But The Terps never managed to cut Iowa’s lead, once as large as 26 points, by any considerable margin in the second half.

The Hawkeyes outscored Maryland 44-16 in the paint, a deficiency likely to be exploited by other Big Ten teams as league play continues. Garza, a 6-foot-11 forward who’s averaging about 27 points, proved just how significant those struggles can be.

Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon has become increasingly reliant on small lineups as the season has progressed, shuffling Scott, Jairus Hamilton and Darryl Morsell in the two frontcourt positions. Maryland’s two tallest players in the rotation — sophomore center Chol Marial and senior forward Galin Smith — came in playing fewer than 20 minutes combined in each of the previous five games. Smith played 15 minutes against Iowa, and Marial didn’t play at all.

The smaller lineups have been among the most successful and most often used during Big Ten play. But the size disadvantage, particularly against opponents with a dominant post player such as Garza, continues to be a concern. The Terps struggled to contain talented big men in their previous two losses, which were highlighted by the performances of Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (26 points vs. Maryland) and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (22 points).

Garza, who starred at Maret School in the District, arrived as the most significant challenge the Terps’ frontcourt had faced, and he didn’t disappoint, showing his range by hitting a pair of three-pointers and filling the stat sheet with rebounds and four assists.

Morsell, the Terps’ senior guard, returned to play Thursday just six days after he had surgery to repair a fractured bone in his face. Hart started in his spot — just as he did at Indiana, the only game Morsell missed — and played 19 minutes, scoring double figures against a conference opponent for the second time in his career. Morsell, wearing a clear face mask, recorded three points in 21 minutes. Morsell was responsible for six of Maryland’s 16 turnovers.

The Terps hit two early three-pointers, one from Hart and another from Ayala, and the team began the game shooting 7 for 10 from the field. Iowa had to call two early timeouts. Garza picked up a foul fewer than two minutes in and Maryland’s outlook was promising.

But after that strong start, the Terps wilted. The Hawkeyes embarked on a 20-0 run over the next nine minutes as Maryland missed 11 straight shots and committed five turnovers. The drought finally ended when Scott hit a three-pointer with about four minutes left in the first half. That basket brought only a brief reprieve, with Iowa outscoring the Terps 35-7 to close the first half.