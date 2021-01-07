Or will it? In a conference call Wednesday with media members, Payton revealed that he has proposed a plan in which the team quarantines 50,000 fans, tests them daily and brings them to the Superdome for the games.

He didn’t sound like he was joking, either.

“It can be done,” the 57-year-old coach told reporters.

“I brought up the idea of testing 50,000 people and quarantining them in a hotel, and having the most safest Superdome known to man, scientifically,” Payton said. “Bus them, they’ve tested every day, and you’ve got a covid-free facility — I think that’s possible.”

Payton added that he wasn’t sure if his idea had “taken off or not,” but it’s unlikely to be implemented, even if the NFL somehow signs off on it. The league has frowned on team bubbles, telling franchises in December that they could not “require players and staff to stay at a hotel in their local area” during the postseason apart from the night before a game.

The Saints did rent several floors of a New Orleans hotel in August as an optional bubble of sorts for players and staffers during training camp. In addition, Payton could be inspired by the Buffalo Bills, who will allow approximately 6,700 fans to Saturday’s home playoff game and include testing before the contest, mandatory mask-wearing during it and contact tracing afterward.

However, the Bills’ limit on fans allows for ample social distancing in an outdoor stadium as opposed to Payton’s proposal to pack 50,000 fans indoors, and that’s before getting into the complications of making sure they remain quarantined. His idea may not gain traction, but discussing it did reveal a novel problem.

For the first time in NFL history (per The Ringer), home teams had a worse record this season than their visitors, 127-128-1, and road teams were outscored by just 14 total points.

“Uniquely this year,” Payton said, “the away games for any of these opponents are not as daunting maybe as it would be when you have to go in and deal with the crowd noise and all the other factors.”

The pandemic has been an issue of particular concern for Payton since March, when he became one of the first NFL figures to reveal he had contracted the virus. In September, he was fined $100,000 by the NFL for violating mask-wearing protocols. Two months later, the league fined the Saints $500,000 and took away a seventh-round draft pick after New Orleans players violated protocols during a postgame victory celebration in their locker room.

Now Payton has a relative lack of noise at the Superdome with which to contend when the Chicago Bears take the field on Sunday. After the Packers won in New Orleans in September, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he encountered a “different environment than in 2008 and 2014.”

“This place is rocking all the time,” Rodgers said then of the Superdome. “I know we all miss that in the sport — the fan interaction, the energy from the crowd. But it definitely helps us out in tough environment like this.”

“It’s not the same,” Payton lamented on Wednesday.

As to how else the Saints’ might create a home-field advantage this week, the coach said his team would have to find a way of “generating its excitement.”