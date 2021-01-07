But after more than two decades abroad, Cherundolo is looking to coach stateside. On Thursday, he said he has spoken with multiple MLS teams about their job openings.

“Where those are going should remain silent at the moment,” he said during a conference call that touched on a range of topics.

AD

Three MLS positions are open: D.C. United, Toronto FC and Inter Miami, which on Thursday announced the departure of Diego Alonso after one season. Expansion teams in Charlotte (2022), Sacramento (2023) and St. Louis (2023) are in the market.

AD

It’s unclear whether he is under serious consideration for any of them. United did include him on its initial search list.

“I feel I am very prepared to make that next step,” said Cherundolo, who will turn 42 next month. “I know some people, the first thing that comes to mind is, 'Yeah, you don’t have experience as a head coach [with a first team] in the men’s game. Yeah, of course, but I’ve done pretty much everything else.”

AD

His current job is assisting the German under-15 national team. American coaches abroad are rare on the club scene — most notably, former MLS player and coach Jesse Marsch is excelling with Austrian champion Red Bull Salzburg — but even more so in a national federation.

Previously, Cherundolo was an assistant for Hannover’s first team and under-23 squad and head coach of the club’s youth squads. He was a Stuttgart first-team assistant for one season. In fall 2018, he joined the U.S. national team staff for a European camp and friendlies.

AD

“I am glad I have been able to see this game — and work in this game — from many different perspectives,” said Cherundolo, who excelled in youth soccer in San Diego.

AD

Cherundolo, a right back, is among the most accomplished U.S. soccer exports, appearing in 370 league matches and 423 overall, all for Hannover. He was also team captain. With the national team, he made 87 appearances and started at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup.

“As a coach, you are doing the thinking and organizing for others, especially as a youth coach — it’s pretty much a one-man show,” he said. “The workload is more than as a player as far as thinking and planning and running training.

“I love using my brain instead of my feet.”

In his two decades abroad, Cherundolo said he has noticed a change in the European perception of U.S. players.

AD

“What we are seeing now is American players are getting the benefit of the doubt, from Day One, which is a great advantage,” he said. “This is something I particularly did not get in Day One. At that time 20 years ago, you needed a coach on your side and then you needed to perform well, and then as soon as you did have one bad game, it wasn’t, ‘Oh, he just had a bad game.’ It was more of, ‘See, I told you. American players are not good.’

AD

“It’s fantastic because it will allow a young American player [now] to go through a bad patch and he won’t just be written off. It will be, ‘Hey, how can we help him?’”

With the national team on the upswing with a young squad, Cherundolo highlighted the difficulty of playing 2022 World Cup qualifiers in difficult environments. The schedule will begin in the fall.

AD

“It’s going to be a challenge of these younger players grinding out results and getting qualified,” he said. “That is the key moving forward: to find the right mix to get results regularly but also integrating these younger players to get them experiences to get them at their prime to perform at a World Cup.”

Although he has settled into a German life, Cherundolo remains attached to his American roots. What unfolded Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, he said, saddened him.