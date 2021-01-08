Scherff missed the last five games of the 2019 season because of shoulder and elbow injuries, and he was on injured reserve for three games this season with a medial collateral ligament sprain. But his 13 starts have been some of the finest of his career: According to STATS, he has allowed only one sack and been flagged for just one penalty that was accepted (a false start).

“Brandon’s toughness, his consistency and then just the resiliency that he shows dealing with that injury early in the year, being able to come back,” Coach Ron Rivera said, “... he’s just been a steady rock. Him and [tackle Morgan Moses] playing on that right side together ... those guys working together, playing together, and then obviously Chase [Roullier] at center, those are the leaders up front for us. They’ve done a great job, Brandon in particular. He brings it every day. He’s the same guy, the toughness, the blue-collar mentality. It helps, energizes and drives our team.”

AD

AD

Scherff played on the franchise tag this season and will become an unrestricted free agent in March unless Washington signs him to a new contract — or another franchise tag. Washington signed Roullier to a new four-year deal last week, ensuring four of its current starters on the line — left tackle Cornelius Lucas, left guard Wes Schweitzer, Roullier and Moses — are under contract through at least 2021.

Scherff is the missing piece, and his play and accolades in 2020 should set him up nicely for a significant new contract, whether it’s in Washington or elsewhere.

NFL first-team all-pro selections

Offense

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee

AD

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide receivers: Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

AD

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center: Corey Linsley, Green Bay

Right guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington

Right tackle: Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Defense

Edge rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh, and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

Special tams

Kicker: Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter: Jake Bailey, New England

Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt returner: Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special teamer: George Odum, Indianapolis