Four losses in a row is the third-longest stretch of Ewing’s time at the helm. The team lost seven straight to end last season and five to end the 2017-18 campaign.

“We’ve showed that we can compete with anybody in the country that we’ve played so far,” Ewing said. “But our problem is we don’t do it for the whole 40 minutes. We do it for 37 minutes or 30 minutes and then we self-destruct. It has to stop.”

The biggest factor in the struggles? Turnovers. Georgetown ranks 327 out of 329 teams in the nation with a minus-6.1 turnover margin. The Hoyas have given the ball away 162 times in just 10 games and they’ve come in a variety of ways. Ewing points to poor decision-making on the basic principles of basketball — passing and catching the ball with two hands, for example. He also said there needs to be a better understanding of what the team is looking for on an individual play before things break down.

Players believe the issue is mental as much as physical. Center Qudus Wahab noted the team needs to place more value on every possession.

“I think it’s more so a mental aspect,” graduate transfer Donald Carey said. “Just being mentally aware, especially down the stretch in crunchtime. Time and situation when we need to get a shot up, when we need a bucket, we can’t have those mental turnovers, things like that. We just have to be aware of time and situation and just be more cognizant of not turning the ball over. I think it’s more so a mental thing.”

Turnovers have been the biggest issue, but that’s far from the only thing that’s wrong with the offense. The 71.7 points per game ranks second-to-last in the Big East. The 41.7 field goal percentage is dead last in the conference. When the Hoyas aren’t turning it over, it’s still a struggle putting the ball in the basket outside of senior guard Jahvon Blair, whose 18.2 points per game ranks sixth in the conference.

There just hasn’t been much consistency and forward Jamorko Pickett is the No. 1 example. The senior averaged 14.6 points in the first five games then failed to score more than eight in the next four. He bounced back with 12 points, though on 4-for-13 shooting, in the loss against Butler on Wednesday. Georgetown needs him to be an offensive threat, along with Carey (9.7 points per game) and Chudier Bile (6.4), another graduate transfer. Both have shown flashes of offensive talent, but can also disappear for stretches and even games.

“In terms of Jamorko, how to get him going?” Ewing said. “He’s been given all the opportunities to get going. He gets the minutes. I keep telling him that I believe in him. Encouraging him. Calling his number when I see that he needs his number to be called. At some point it’s on the individual to get yourself going.

“In order for us to be successful, we need for our older guys to step up and get the job done. We can’t afford to have any of us to have lackluster performances. We need everyone to step up. For those guys, they have to be seniors. For our fifth-year guys, they have to be fifth-year guys and teach our younger guys what it means to be a Division I athlete.”

Wahab added, “We just have to execute our plays better. We’ve been working on in practice, just have to show it in games. … Move the ball, make the ball go round and I believe we’ll be fine.”

The Hoyas have also been without Arkansas transfer Jalen Harris for the last five games. He started the first five games before leaving the program to deal with a family emergency and Ewing isn’t sure when or if the point guard will return. That’s left freshman Dante Harris to take the starting job. He’s played better than expected, but that’s still a lot to ask of the D.C. native.

The biggest positive is that Georgetown is long-armed and generally active on the defensive end. Wahab (6-foot-11) and 7-foot Timothy Ighoefe clog the paint and the Hoyas are the top rebounding team in the Big East. Wahab is tied for the league high with 8.8 rebounds per game and Pickett is third at 8.7. The defensive effort typically gives the Hoyas a shot in every game even if the offensive woes persist.

“Our main focus is just to keep getting better,” Carey said. “Even though we’re not getting the results we want, we have been losing, but we’re taking strides in certain points of our team. Our defensive intensity. How well we play together. Helping the helper on defense. Little stuff like that, in the long run, we’re getting better at. So if we just continue to get better at the little stuff — turnovers or just knowing time and situation of the game. Just the mental aspect. We’re going to continue to grow and eventually those losses are going to turn into wins.