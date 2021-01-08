Maryland finished the season 2-3 after four games were canceled because of the coronavirus. The Terps scored only three points in their loss to Northwestern and 11 in a loss against Indiana, but the unit flashed at times. Sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had an up-and-down season with strong performances against Minnesota (394 passing yards, accounting for five touchdowns) and Penn State (282 passing yards with three touchdowns).

Yahoo Sports first reported Montgomery’s departure, adding that University of Cincinnati running backs coach Dan Enos is the leading candidate to replace him. Enos worked at Alabama as the quarterbacks coach in 2018 when Locksley was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Both Locksley and Enos worked with Tagovailoa’s brother, Tua, that season. Enos previously served as an offensive coordinator at Arkansas (2015-17) and Miami (2019).

After struggling in 2019, Maryland’s offensive line improved last season. Two starters, Marcus Minor and Johnny Jordan, decided to leave the program as graduate transfers after last season. Brian Braswell, who has worked in the NFL, is reportedly a candidate to replace Reagan, according to al.com.

When Maryland hired Montgomery, he signed a three-year deal and earned $825,000 last year, according to his contract obtained through an open records request. The buyout for the final year of Montgomery’s contract is $550,000, but that figure will be reduced by the amount Montgomery earns in a new coaching job this year.

Reagan agreed to a two-year deal that ended this month. He earned $375,000 last season as one of the highest-paid position coaches at Maryland.