Given Curry’s proximity to his teammates, the 76ers remained in New York on Thursday night and will undergo contact tracing and coronavirus testing Friday. The 76ers announced Thursday night that they would not hold practice Friday. Philadelphia is set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday before traveling to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Monday. Its upcoming week of games also includes a two-game series with the Miami Heat at home Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.
Typically, players must remain quarantined for a period of seven days if they have had direct contact with someone who tested positive. Nets star Kevin Durant is one of numerous NBA players and staffers to undertake a week-long quarantine period after exposure to someone with a positive test.
NBA teams are required to dress eight players for each game. Contact tracing efforts left the Houston Rockets unable to reach that benchmark for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, forcing the NBA to postpone that contest. So far, all other NBA games have gone on as scheduled this season.
It remains unclear whether the 76ers’ recent opponents will also be subjected to contact tracing.
The Wizards flew to Boston on Wednesday night and practiced there Thursday before a Friday contest against the Celtics. It’s unclear whether they will be subjected to the NBA’s contact tracing program after facing Curry on Wednesday.
Brooklyn is set to face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Friday before returning home for a Sunday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.