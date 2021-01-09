The NFL playoffs get underway with the Bills, the AFC’s No. 2 seed, hosting the seventh-seeded Colts at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time in Orchard Park, N.Y., on CBS.

It’s the first game of a Saturday NFL triple-header. It’s also the opening game of the first-ever NFL playoff weekend with six games. The league expanded the playoffs this season from 12 to 14 teams. With an extra team in each conference qualifying, only the top seed received an opening-round bye. That makes for six games leaguewide, instead of the previous four, during wild card weekend.

The Bills went 13-3 during the regular season and won their first AFC East title since the 1995 season. This is their first home playoff game since December 1996. They’re seeking their first postseason victory since December 1995. The Bills will have a crowd of a little more than 6,700 fans at the game under a plan, approved by state health authorities, by which all attendees must test negative for the coronavirus. It is believed this is the first professional sporting event in the U.S. requiring that of all fans in attendance.

The Bills could be the team best equipped to challenge the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC. If so, they’ll have to rely on quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

Allen was the league’s fourth-rated passer during the regular season behind only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. He had 37 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 107.2.

Diggs, in his first season with the Bills after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings, led the NFL with his 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards. Beasley added 82 catches for 967 yards.

Colts Coach Frank Reich spent 10 years with the Bills as a player, mostly backing up Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. Reich was on the Bills teams that lost four straight Super Bowls between the 1990 and ’93 seasons. He famously led the Bills back from a 35-3 deficit to beat the Houston Oilers in a playoff game, with Kelly injured, in the ’92 season.

The Colts went 11-5 and reached the playoffs as a wild card, securing their spot last Sunday on the final day of the regular season. If they’re going to stay in this game, they’ll probably have to do it with their defense and running game.

They ranked eighth in the league in total defense during the regular season. Tailback Jonathan Taylor was the NFL’s third-leading rusher with his 1,169 yards. Quarterback Philip Rivers, making his latest bid to reach his first career Super Bowl after joining the Colts in the offseason, will have to limit his mistakes after throwing 11 regular season interceptions to go with 24 touchdown passes.