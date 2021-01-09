Josh Allen and the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills (13-3) host Philip Rivers and the No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts (11-5) in the first round of the AFC playoffs. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 1:05 p.m. Eastern on CBS; stream on CBS All Access.
  • What to watch for: Allen has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL over the last several weeks, and Buffalo enters this matchup having won six games in a row. Rivers has found success in his first season with Indianapolis, which features a balanced offense and fierce defense.
5:31 p.m.
How will this season’s playoffs work?

The NFL playoffs are a single-elimination tournament that determines champions from the AFC and NFC, who then square off in the Super Bowl. The tournament has three rounds before the Super Bowl that take place over three weekends. The first round is followed by the divisional round and then championship Sunday.

The format changed this year. Rather than six teams from each conference making the playoffs with the top seeds from each conference earning a bye, seven teams make it with only the top seed earning a bye. The change will result in a more robust initial weekend, with three games on both Saturday and Sunday.

5:27 p.m.
Perspective: Without Frank Reich, the Eagles are in the dumpster. With him, the Colts are in the playoffs.

By Sally Jenkins

Frank Reich has yet to win an NFL coach of the year award and he has always been a perennial second choice behind sticky-haired phenoms, but name a sideline leader in the league whose mere touch has done more for the teams he has handled over the past few seasons.

Maybe it’s the pastor’s manner and the divinity degree that cause people to miss the full value of this gray-stubbled 59-year-old. Or maybe the NFL just chronically mistakes jaw thrust for decisiveness and deviousness for acumen. That is why some guys lose their locker rooms, while Reich’s Indianapolis Colts teams always seem to beat expectations.

Attention is perhaps on the wrong man in the backwash of Philadelphia Eagles Coach Doug Pederson’s tank job. Maybe the more important figure to consider is the man who’s not there: Reich. More and more, you wonder just how much Reich had to do with that improbable Super Bowl win in the 2017 season when he was their offensive coordinator. With him, Carson Wentz looked like a franchise player and their offense rose from 22nd in the league to seventh. Without him, Wentz has deteriorated into a brooding, displaced heir. With him, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl MVP award as a backup. Without him, Foles has lapsed back into a relief role with Chicago. With him, the Colts are 11-5 and in the postseason for the second time in Reich’s three years at the helm. Without him, the Eagles are in the dumpster.

5:22 p.m.
After a generation of waiting, ‘Bills Mafia’ has to embrace this season’s team from afar

By Adam Kilgore

It had been 27 years since Ken Johnson watched a Buffalo Bills game at his Rochester, N.Y., home before this season, when the coronavirus pandemic closed Bills Stadium to fans and Lot 2, Abbott Road, Hammer’s Lot and all the other Orchard Park landmarks fell strikingly quiet on fall Sundays. He favors complete focus on Bills games, and so Johnson retreated to the third-floor attic, alone, while his wife and kids watched downstairs. He placed a television on a dresser, eye-height, and paced around the room.

It didn’t feel that weird, even for a fan who had attended 423 consecutive Bills games and developed both an alter ego — “Pinto Ron,” after his red car and a mistaken identity hardened into lore — and a pregame ritual. He would arrive at Hammer’s Lot about 24 hours before kickoff to tailgate with longtime and yet-to-be-made friends. He would eat chicken wings cooked on the hood of a car and pizza baked in a filing cabinet, drink cherry liqueur out of a bowling ball and, at 11:30 sharp for a 1 p.m. kickoff, allow a crowd to gather as pals plastered him head-to-toe in ketchup and mustard.

“For a Bills fan, a football game is not only a football game,” said Johnson, a 63-year-old software developer. “It’s a big social event. That element is completely gone this year.”

The Bills’ notoriously rambunctious fan base, a group of die-hards lovingly christened “Bills Mafia” who crash through tables, cover themselves in condiments and imbibe Labatt at a staggering volume, has consumed this wondrous season at a forced remove. The pandemic throttled most every inch of the country in most every way. Within the confined universe of the NFL, few places felt the impact more vividly than the tailgate lots in Orchard Park.

Buffalonians waited a generation for a team as good as the AFC East champions that will host the seventh-seeded Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Since Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith and Thurman Thomas led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl losses, the Bills tumbled into national irrelevance, having won their last playoff game in 1995. And then came this year, when star wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrived, young quarterback Josh Allen bloomed and the Bills became a 13-win Super Bowl aspirant.

5:19 p.m.
All three Saturday NFL playoff games cleared for kickoff after latest coronavirus testing

By Mark Maske

The three NFL playoff games scheduled for Saturday were cleared for kickoff after the latest round of league-wide coronavirus testing.

That begins with the Colts-Bills game, followed by Rams-Seahawks and then Buccaneers-Washington Football Team.

The NFL’s final clearance for the games to be played was confirmed by a person familiar with the league’s planning.

That leaves the NFL with 10 games left to be played during its postseason as it attempts to become the first major U.S. professional sports league to complete a full and uninterrupted season since the pandemic began.

There are three opening-round games scheduled for Sunday. That includes the Cleveland Browns playing the night game at Pittsburgh. The Browns’ coronavirus issues are abating, at least for now, ahead of that game.

The Browns were cleared to hold a walk-through Saturday. After that, they’re scheduled to travel later Saturday to Pittsburgh and the game remains on as scheduled.

The Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison from their covid-19 reserve list. His positive coronavirus test result returned Thursday was determined to have been a false positive based on subsequent negative tests, according to a person familiar with the situation.

This will be the second straight day for the Browns to be on their practice field. They reopened their facility Friday and practiced for the first time this week. Coach Kevin Stefanski, guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge are among the Browns personnel who will miss the game after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL made it to the playoffs despite the coronavirus. But plenty of obstacles remain.
5:16 p.m.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, Colts’ DeForest Buckner all active for game

By Mark Maske

Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley and Colts defensive tackle DeForest Bucker all are active for the game.

None was included on the game-day inactive lists that were released by the two teams.

Buckner had been listed as questionable on the Colts’ injury report with an ankle injury.

Diggs and Beasley had been listed as questionable on the injury report for the Bills, Diggs with an injury to an oblique muscle and Beasley with a knee injury.

5:12 p.m.
What to Watch For in Colts at Bills

By Mark Maske

The NFL playoffs get underway with the Bills, the AFC’s No. 2 seed, hosting the seventh-seeded Colts at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time in Orchard Park, N.Y., on CBS.

It’s the first game of a Saturday NFL triple-header. It’s also the opening game of the first-ever NFL playoff weekend with six games. The league expanded the playoffs this season from 12 to 14 teams. With an extra team in each conference qualifying, only the top seed received an opening-round bye. That makes for six games leaguewide, instead of the previous four, during wild card weekend.

The Bills went 13-3 during the regular season and won their first AFC East title since the 1995 season. This is their first home playoff game since December 1996. They’re seeking their first postseason victory since December 1995. The Bills will have a crowd of a little more than 6,700 fans at the game under a plan, approved by state health authorities, by which all attendees must test negative for the coronavirus. It is believed this is the first professional sporting event in the U.S. requiring that of all fans in attendance.

The Bills could be the team best equipped to challenge the top-seeded Chiefs in the AFC. If so, they’ll have to rely on quarterback Josh Allen and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

Allen was the league’s fourth-rated passer during the regular season behind only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. He had 37 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 107.2.

Diggs, in his first season with the Bills after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings, led the NFL with his 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards. Beasley added 82 catches for 967 yards.

Colts Coach Frank Reich spent 10 years with the Bills as a player, mostly backing up Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. Reich was on the Bills teams that lost four straight Super Bowls between the 1990 and ’93 seasons. He famously led the Bills back from a 35-3 deficit to beat the Houston Oilers in a playoff game, with Kelly injured, in the ’92 season.

The Colts went 11-5 and reached the playoffs as a wild card, securing their spot last Sunday on the final day of the regular season. If they’re going to stay in this game, they’ll probably have to do it with their defense and running game.

They ranked eighth in the league in total defense during the regular season. Tailback Jonathan Taylor was the NFL’s third-leading rusher with his 1,169 yards. Quarterback Philip Rivers, making his latest bid to reach his first career Super Bowl after joining the Colts in the offseason, will have to limit his mistakes after throwing 11 regular season interceptions to go with 24 touchdown passes.

DeForest Buckner, the standout defensive tackle for the Colts, was listed as questionable on the injury report with an ankle injury. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will miss the game because of a concussion. Diggs and Beasley were listed as questionable for the Bills, Diggs with an injury to an oblique muscle and Beasley with a knee injury.