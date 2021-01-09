He is the fourth U.S. teenager to score in the Bundesliga, joining Pulisic (formerly with Borussia Dortmund), Reyna (currently with Dortmund) and Sargent (Werder Bremen).

According to Paul Carr at Tru Media Sports, Hoppe is also the third American to post a hat trick in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The others were scored by players with London clubs: Clint Dempsey in 2012 for Fulham and Pulisic in 2019 for Chelsea. Hoppe, a center forward, is the youngest.

Hoppe scored on an angled chip in transition in the 42nd minute, on a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper in the 57th and on a clever one-timer from 12 yards in the 63rd.

“I was able to take my chances,” Hoppe said in a TV interview.

Schalke, a 117-year-old club from Gelsenkirchen in the Ruhr region, last won a Bundesliga match almost a year ago. Its 30-game rut included 20 defeats and 10 draws, leaving it one short of the league’s longest winless skid, set 55 years ago.

Just three years ago, Schalke finished second to Bayern Munich and, a year later, advanced to the Champions League’s round of 16.

Hoppe was groomed in the Barca Residency Academy, a program in Casa Grande, Ariz., operated by FC Barcelona. Bypassing college and MLS, he signed a pro contract with Schalke in June 2019 and joined the club’s under-19 squad.

He scored three times in 17 appearances before being promoted last fall to the second team, which competes in the German fourth division. He scored just once in 16 matches but showed enough promise to receive a first-team call-up in November.

Hoppe’s rapid ascent is expected to earn him a call-up in March to the U.S. senior national team for two expected friendlies in Europe or the under-23 squad, which will attempt to qualify for the Olympics at a regional tournament in Mexico.

He also becomes the latest up-and-coming U.S. player to make a mark in Europe, joining, among others, Pulisic, Reyna, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest.

McKennie, a Schalke midfielder on loan this season to Italian power Juventus, celebrated Saturday’s victory — and his compatriot’s hat trick — with a spirited video on social media.