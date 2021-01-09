In recent days, Boston has been without numerous players, including Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams, because of the NBA’s health protocols, which require players to sit out if they test positive or come into close contact with someone who tested positive.

The 76ers took the court Saturday with just eight active players after guard Seth Curry tested positive Thursday and numerous players were placed in the league’s health and safety protocols as a result. Philadelphia, which sat stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with minor injuries, played Saturday over Coach Doc Rivers’s pregame objections.

“We have eight active players [including] one that’s been injured in Mike Scott,” Rivers said. “There’s no way I’m going to play him. I don’t think he should play. You can make a case we have seven bodies to throw out. … I don’t think we should [play], but it’s not for me to express that. I do worry about our player health on the floor.”

The 76ers were delayed in New York on Friday for testing and contact tracing after Curry’s positive test before returning to Philadelphia for Saturday’s game, which seemed to put the contest in peril. NBA rules call for games to go forward if a team has at least eight players available.

Contact tracing efforts left the Houston Rockets unable to reach that benchmark for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, forcing the NBA to postpone that contest. So far, all other NBA games this season have gone on as scheduled.

The NBA has tightened its health protocols in recent weeks, requiring players to wear masks on the bench before they enter games and to don proximity sensors that track their contacts in the case of a positive test.

After a perfect health track record in last year’s bubble, numerous players are currently in quarantine because of positive tests or recent exposure, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and at least three members of the Dallas Mavericks.

Commissioner Adam Silver hasn’t established clear criteria for what would need to happen for the NBA to pause its schedule in the face of widespread outbreaks. The league released its 2020-21 schedule in two parts to allow flexibility to make up postponed games if necessary.

