Russell Wilson and the No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-4) host the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) in the first round of the NFC playoffs at Lumen Field. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. Eastern on Fox; stream at foxsports.com.
  • What to watch for: These two NFC West rivals split their season series this year, with L.A. winning 23-16 in November and Seattle earning a 20-9 victory in late December. It is unclear if Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff will be able to play with a thumb injury, meaning the inexperienced John Wolford could start in his place.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
9:11 p.m.
Seattle defensive trio listed as active, as is Rams QB Goff

By Glynn A. Hill

Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive tackle Jarran Reed were listed as questionable with hamstring and oblique muscle injuries, respectively. They are active ahead of Saturday’s playoff game, as is safety Jamal Adams, whom Coach Pete Carroll called a game-time decision Tuesday because of a shoulder injury.

The Seahawks inactives include tight end Luke Willson and running backs DeeJay Dallas and Rashaad Penny.

Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff is listed as active as he endures a thumb injury, although it is uncertain whether he will start. The other option is John Wolford, who made his first career start Sunday in the Rams’ win over the Cardinals.

9:10 p.m.
How will this season’s playoffs work?

The NFL playoffs are a single-elimination tournament that determines champions from the AFC and NFC, who then square off in the Super Bowl. The tournament has three rounds before the Super Bowl that take place over three weekends. The first round is followed by the divisional round and then championship Sunday.

The format changed this year. Rather than six teams from each conference making the playoffs with the top seeds from each conference earning a bye, seven teams make it with only the top seed earning a bye. The change will result in a more robust initial weekend, with three games on both Saturday and Sunday.

9:02 p.m.
Who to pick in Rams vs. Seahawks (-3½)

By Neil Greenberg

The Seahawks had no trouble putting points on the board during the first half of the season but have since cooled off, dropping from 3.0 to 2.1 points per drive, which is the league average. Luckily, Seattle’s defense is peaking at the right time, holding opponents to 1.5 points per drive during the second half of the season.

Seattle also appears to be in a win-win situation this weekend. If injured Rams quarterback Jared Goff plays, he will be coming off thumb surgery, perhaps limiting his effectiveness; and he is inconsistent to begin with. He ranked as the 24th most valuable passer of 2020 by ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. If Goff doesn’t play, the Rams will roll with backup John Wolford for a second straight week. Wolford, an undrafted rookie, completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in relief of Goff during L.A.'s regular season finale.

Seattle’s Russell Wilson is 4-1 straight-up and against the spread in first-round playoff games, covering the number by an average of more than five points per game. The over-under in this game (43, the lowest total of the six opening-round games) could be in play, too. The under has hit in 20 of 31 games (64 percent) started by either Goff or Wilson this season.

Pick: Seattle Seahawks -3½

8:56 p.m.
Perspective: Russell Wilson has never been considered the NFL’s best QB. It might be time.

By Jerry Brewer

This excerpt is from a story published September 21 following the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football.”

Russell Wilson repeated the question. “Do I think I’m the best quarterback in the NFL?” he asked, summoning his audacity.

The Seattle Seahawks superstar stuttered as he replied to radio host Dan Patrick. “I-I-I believe so,” he said last week. Then he spoke in stronger terms: “Without a doubt.”

For a player who often says nothing — in a most articulate manner — this was a significant public disclosure. It’s one thing to be unapologetically great, which is a safe and generic catchall to describe elite talent. But to declare yourself the best? That’s singular and subjective. That’s hard to achieve, harder to maintain. And that’s the perfect expectation for Wilson, whose play through two games this year supports that claim.

Wilson gets hot for stretches every year. He didn’t throw an interception in his first 194 passes last season. But this start is more than that. It’s proof that, remarkably, he continues to grow.

8:48 p.m.
The fatal flaw that could stop each NFL playoff team, including the Seahawks or Rams

By Neil Greenberg

Each of the 14 playoff teams has a weakness that, if properly exploited, could end its Super Bowl hopes early. Here are the potentially fatal flaws for the Seahawks and Rams; click below to see the rest of the field.

Seahawks: Pass protection

Quarterback Russell Wilson was en route to an MVP season until a poor second half derailed his pursuit of the award. What changed? He faced more pass pressure. Wilson was pressured on 36 percent of his drop backs during his first eight games and 41 percent during the last eight. No passer faced more pressure over the second half of the season. As a result, Wilson was sacked 23 times over 216 drop backs in the second half and 47 times overall in 2020. After adjusting that sack rate for opponent, Seattle’s offensive line was the third-worst in the NFL. Just two Super Bowl champions in the past decade had an adjusted sack rate that ranked 13th or lower per Football Outsiders.

Rams: Uncertainty at quarterback

Seven of the past 10 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks were among their respective season’s 10 most valuable passers as ranked by ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating. Jared Goff is ranked 22nd out of 32 passers this year. If he is available for this game, he likely won’t be 100 percent after surgery on his right thumb last week. Before that, his rate of “on-target” throws was among the worst in the league (69 percent) per Sports Info Solutions, and he struggled mightily with throws 20 or more yards downfield, producing an accuracy rate of just 35 percent (30th out of 39 qualified passers). Backup John Wolford would probably be a downgrade. The 25-year-old undrafted rookie has thrown just 38 passes in the NFL and the team scored less than a point per drive in his lone start in Week 17.

8:44 p.m.
What to Watch For in Rams at Seahawks

By Glynn A. Hill

A Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Rams clinched the Seattle Seahawks’ first division title since 2016,
and will loom over Saturday’s rubber match in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

The No. 6 seed Rams (10-6) could be without quarterback Jared Goff, who dislocated his right thumb in the third quarter of that Week 16 game, and is listed questionable Saturday after returning to practice for the first time on Wednesday following surgery last week.

Goff played the remainder of the Seattle game, a 20-9 loss on Dec. 27, but he missed the regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, during which backup quarterback John Wolford led the Rams to a win and a playoff berth.

The Rams pass defense, which led the league in fewest touchdowns (17) and yards per game (190.7) allowed this season, held Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to his lowest passer rating of the season (57.0) in a Week 10 home win. They sacked him six times in that game and finished second to the Pittsburgh Steelers in sacks this season (53).

Riding a four-game winning streak into the playoffs, the No. 3 seed Seahawks have their own injury concerns, although a primary player in question considers his injury more of a challenge than a concern.

All-pro safety Jamal Adams injured his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. He left that game and Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday that Adams will be a game-time decision. Adams, who had 9.5 sacks in 12 games, told reporters, “No question in my mind, I’m playing, man,” on Wednesday.

Wilson had 40 touchdown passes this season for the first time in his nine-year career, aided by his 1,000-yard receiving duo Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin is listed as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring injury, as it defensive tackle Jarran Reed with an injury to an oblique muscle. Goff is listed as questionable for the Rams, as are offensive lineman David Edwards with an ankle injury and linebacker Micah Kiser, due to a knee injury.

8:43 p.m.
All three Saturday NFL playoff games cleared for kickoff after latest coronavirus testing

By Mark Maske

The three NFL playoff games scheduled for Saturday were cleared for kickoff after the latest round of league-wide coronavirus testing.

That began with the Colts-Bills game, followed by Rams-Seahawks and then Buccaneers-Washington Football Team.

The NFL’s final clearance for the games to be played was confirmed by a person familiar with the league’s planning.

That leaves the NFL with 10 games left to be played during its postseason as it attempts to become the first major U.S. professional sports league to complete a full and uninterrupted season since the pandemic began.

There are three opening-round games scheduled for Sunday. That includes the Cleveland Browns playing the night game at Pittsburgh. The Browns’ coronavirus issues are abating, at least for now, ahead of that game.

The Browns were cleared to hold a walk-through Saturday. After that, they’re scheduled to travel later Saturday to Pittsburgh and the game remains on as scheduled.

The Browns activated safety Ronnie Harrison from their covid-19 reserve list. His positive coronavirus test result returned Thursday was determined to have been a false positive based on subsequent negative tests, according to a person familiar with the situation.

This will be the second straight day for the Browns to be on their practice field. They reopened their facility Friday and practiced for the first time this week. Coach Kevin Stefanski, guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge are among the Browns personnel who will miss the game after testing positive for the coronavirus.

