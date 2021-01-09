Each of the 14 playoff teams has a weakness that, if properly exploited, could end its Super Bowl hopes early. Here are the potentially fatal flaws for the Seahawks and Rams; click below to see the rest of the field.

Seahawks: Pass protection

Quarterback Russell Wilson was en route to an MVP season until a poor second half derailed his pursuit of the award. What changed? He faced more pass pressure. Wilson was pressured on 36 percent of his drop backs during his first eight games and 41 percent during the last eight. No passer faced more pressure over the second half of the season. As a result, Wilson was sacked 23 times over 216 drop backs in the second half and 47 times overall in 2020. After adjusting that sack rate for opponent, Seattle’s offensive line was the third-worst in the NFL. Just two Super Bowl champions in the past decade had an adjusted sack rate that ranked 13th or lower per Football Outsiders.

Rams: Uncertainty at quarterback