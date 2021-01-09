The Washington Football Team (7-9) hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at FedEx Field in the first round of the NFC playoffs Saturday. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on NBC; stream on the NFL app; listen on 630 and 980 AM, and 105.9 FM.
  • What to watch for: Tampa Bay’s third-ranked scoring offense represents the biggest challenge yet for rookie Chase Young and the Washington defense, whose best hope of an upset depends on generating pressure against the 43-year-old Brady. Washington, which is looking for its first playoff win in 15 years, is an 8.5-point underdog.
  • Complete playoff schedule and results
11:30 p.m.
Washington’s last playoff win was 15 years ago this week

By Scott Allen

Sean Taylor returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown and a LaVar Arrington interception set up another score, as Washington knocked off the Buccaneers, 17-10, in Tampa Bay on Jan. 7, 2006. Washington won despite generating 120 yards of total offense.

A couple members of that Joe Gibbs-coached team, which won five straight games to end the regular season, see some similarities with this year’s squad.

“It’s just the craziness about that season as a whole,” Santana Moss, who had a team-high two catches for 18 yards in the win, said this week. “We never felt like we didn’t have a chance. When you think back now, that’s what I appreciate about the Washington team this year. They always felt like there was an opportunity to win — even if no one else did.”

“You know what it was?” said Clinton Portis, who rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. “We were counted out — just like this team was counted out.”

11:16 p.m.
What to watch for when Washington hosts Bucs in playoff showdown at FedEx Field

By Scott Allen

Back in the playoffs for the first time in five years, Washington welcomes quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to FedEx Field. Washington quarterback Alex Smith is inactive with a calf injury, meaning Taylor Heinicke, who was signed to the practice squad as Washington’s “quarantine quarterback” in early December, will make his NFL playoff debut.

Heinicke should have the services of rookie running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, both of whom were listed as questionable on the injury report. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s unit has to be more productive than it was in last week’s division-clinching win at Philadelphia. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in scoring defense (22.2 points per game), but Washington catches a break in not having to face the Bucs’ leading tackler, linebacker Devin White, who is on the covid-19 reserve list.

Washington’s best hope for pulling off the upset is to generate pressure on the 43-year-old Brady, who is 30-11 in the playoffs. That’s easier said than done, as the Buccaneers allowed only 22 sacks during the regular season, tied for the third-fewest in the league. If Brady has time to throw, it could be a long day for Washington’s secondary. Tampa Bay, which averages 30.8 points per game, boasts one of the best wide receiving corps in the league, led by Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

