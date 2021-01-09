What to read about the Washington Football Team
The latest: Taylor Heinicke to be Washington’s starting QB in playoff game vs. Bucs; Alex Smith inactive | A call from Jack Del Rio to Ron Rivera helped Washington win the NFC East
How a retired Army Ranger helped Ron Rivera separate the interesting from the important
Washington’s last playoff win came 15 years ago. That felt like a beginning, too.
The Washington Football Team did more than survive 2020. It built something that could last.
How Ron Rivera’s cancer experience inspired him to advocate for affordable health care
Chase Young’s upbringing made him a ‘crazy unusual’ leader, and Washington is already following
For Terry McLaurin, the little things are adding up to something big
Why Washington dropped its mascot and became the Washington Football Team
Workplace investigations: Lewd cheerleader videos, sexist rules: Ex-employees decry Washington’s workplace | Washington settled sexual misconduct claim against Daniel Snyder for $1.6 million | 15 women accuse former Washington employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse
Quarterback Alex Smith
Alex Smith returned to the field in October after two years away from the game following a leg injury that needed 17 surgeries and nearly resulted in amputation.
The leg brace that allows Alex Smith to play football
A timeline of Alex Smith’s remarkable comeback
Alex Smith’s comeback is confounding. It took his wife, Elizabeth, a while to understand, too.
Nearly two years after a life-threatening injury, Alex Smith completes an impossible comebackShow More