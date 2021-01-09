Back in the playoffs for the first time in five years, Washington welcomes quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to FedEx Field. Washington quarterback Alex Smith is inactive with a calf injury, meaning Taylor Heinicke, who was signed to the practice squad as Washington’s “quarantine quarterback” in early December, will make his NFL playoff debut.

Heinicke should have the services of rookie running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, both of whom were listed as questionable on the injury report. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s unit has to be more productive than it was in last week’s division-clinching win at Philadelphia. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in scoring defense (22.2 points per game), but Washington catches a break in not having to face the Bucs’ leading tackler, linebacker Devin White, who is on the covid-19 reserve list.