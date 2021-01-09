And who could have imagined that?

There’s no doubt that in a season thrown upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, this team was the NFL’s best tale. Nobody, not even the most-preposterous Hollywood script, could have conceived of something as absurd as an iconic football franchise stripped of its name, somehow winning the NFC East with a coach fighting cancer and led by a quarterback who had almost lost his leg. Such things never happen.

“House money” was the phrase Coach Ron Rivera kept using in the season’s waning weeks as Washington kept crawling toward the unlikeliest of division titles. The year was supposed to be about growth, a young team “learning to win” as Rivera liked to say, four months to build a foundation for the future without the expectation of winning more than five or six games. Winning the East and a playoff berth was a weird, unexpected bonus that turned 2020 into something beyond all expectation.

For so many years this organization has stumbled, as off-field mayhem has derailed the usual promise that comes with training camp summers. Rivera was hired last January, just weeks removed from being fired by Carolina, vowing to change the “culture” that had pulled the team into what felt like an endless crevice. Then disaster fell around him like nothing any coach here had ever seen.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason workouts. The protests that spilled out from George Floyd’s killing by police forced owner Daniel Snyder to change the team’s name. Snyder’s co-owners are trying to sell their shares. An investigator is looking into a history of harassment within the team’s headquarters. Players have been hurt. Quarterbacks have come and gone. Sunday’s starter had been on the roster for barely more than a month.

Any one of these things would have ruined a season in another time here. And yet Rivera managed to keep his team moving forward, almost oblivious to the chaos that swirled around it.

When pressed, recently, for a word to describe his team, Rivera finally said “resilient.” Nothing else seemed to fit.

“This experience ranks up as the most different one I’ve had,” Rivera said late last week. “Not just the playoff experience, but the whole year. This will be a memorable one. It really will be. I will also say this, this really is one of the groups that I will always be very fond of because of what they’ve done and what they’ve come through and how hard they’ve worked. It really is. I do mean that.

“There’s just something about this year that has really kind of kept me in awe of our young men and our coaching staff and our support people,” he continued. “To go through and for them to do what they did in light of the situation that we are currently in as a world, it speaks to them.”

Saturday night was supposed to be the logical end of this ridiculous tumbling ride. Teams that are 7-9 don’t beat Tom Brady in the postseason. This time the rule seemed especially true, given the way Brady had torn opposing defenses apart in the season’s final weeks. Just the other day, Washington’s defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio had called Brady’s arm “live.” And given the pregame news that Smith’s injured right calf was too sore for him to play, a Buccaneers rout seemed the only possible outcome.

But Washington kept fighting. It went down 9-0 and kept fighting. Heinicke’s receivers dropped passes but Washington kept fighting. The Bucs intercepted Heinicke but Washington kept fighting. Tampa Bay went up 18-7 right before halftime and still Washington kept fighting.

The game wore on and Brady was off. Washington’s pass rush made him uncomfortable. Heinicke, who only a few weeks ago was studying for finals at Old Dominion where he had played in college, scrambled to make plays. The only reason he was here was because he had played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina. He bragged about knowing Turner’s offense “like the back of my hand.”

The Bucs couldn’t catch him. He led one second half drive for a field goal and then dove into the pylon for a touchdown. Tampa Bay’s lead went from 18-7 to 18-16. For a moment, it felt as if nothing could stop this team that never seems to disappear.

Heinicke would return even after he was thrown to the turf on consecutive fourth quarter plays, forcing him to the locker room, and throw a touchdown pass to give Washington one more chance. But after Tampa is built to win now, and it closed the game out when everything mattered, scoring a field goal and then snuffing out Heinicke and the Washington offense’s last-chance drive.

Still, in a year that should have killed this Washington team so many times, a group of young, inexperienced players, playing behind their fourth quarterback this season, somehow managed to come close to beating Tom Brady in the playoffs.