How do you solve a problem like Tom Brady? If there is a blueprint for how Washington can rattle Brady, it might come from the 2015 Denver Broncos, who notched 17 quarterback hits, four sacks and two interceptions in a 20-18 win over the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.

Though the Broncos’ scheme (coordinator Wade Phillips’s 3-4) and roster makeup differed from Washington’s, their pass rush and stout defensive line have resemblances to Washington’s front, with Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edge and Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on the interior.

So how did Denver do it? Pressure. A lot of pressure. And tight coverage from its secondary.

Denver’s defense featured the pass-rushing tandem of linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller, who combined for three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and an interception (by Miller). But much of the Broncos’ success was courtesy of the interior rush from nose tackle Sylvester Williams and ends Derek Wolfe and Malik Jackson. Those three did the dirty work to set up one-on-one opportunities with New England’s tackles for Miller and Ware.

“When you couple those with guys that can come off the edge, the quarterback can’t step up, and it creates something,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said. “That’s the biggest thing I learned: When you have the successful interior rush, it meant a lot of good things for the rest of your team, whether it’s getting sacks, creating takeaways, creating interceptions. Those things go hand-in-hand as far as being successful.”

It also helps when your pass rushers are quick off the line. According to Pro Football Focus, Brady averaged 2.35 seconds to throw in 2015, but Denver’s four sacks in the AFC title game averaged only 2.16 seconds. Brady was pressured on 48.7 percent of his dropbacks in that game, but Denver blitzed only 18.3 of the time, per Sportradar.

Washington, by comparison, blitzed 33.9 percent of the time this season, tied for the 12th-highest rate in the league. It was very effective in that situation, ranking first in expected points added per snap on blitzes, according to Sports Info Solutions. Coordinator Jack Del Rio said it’s important to surprise Brady, so Washington could blitz in different situations or more often.

The challenge for Washington will come on the back end. Denver played man-to-man coverage more than zone defense because it could; it had one of the game’s best cover cornerbacks, Aqib Talib, and one of the best slot cornerbacks, Chris Harris Jr.

Del Rio’s secondary uses more zone, and while the defensive backs have generally performed well, he doesn’t have a shutdown pair such as Harris and Talib. Brady, meanwhile, has a bevy of standout pass-catchers.

Major concerns remain for Washington’s offense. Quarterback Alex Smith (right calf strain), wide receiver Terry McLaurin (high-ankle sprain) and running back Antonio Gibson (turf toe) are listed as questionable. Smith was limited in practice Thursday, and though Rivera said he “looked good,” he also hinted at some concern: “I wish we had an extra day just to be sure.”

If Smith starts Saturday, it’s possible Washington will call on backup Taylor Heinicke at some point. Rivera said this week his team could rotate quarterbacks — meaning if Smith exits the game and later feels better, he could reenter.

Washington needs more from its wide receivers because, even if he plays, Terry McLaurin will not be 100 percent. He was visibly hobbled Sunday in Philadelphia. He showed he could succeed on short routes or with bursts of speed, such as on his opening-drive touchdown catch, but he seemed unable to run the deeper routes he’s known for.

But this offense needs McLaurin. Two weeks ago, when the 25-year-old missed the game against Carolina, Rivera noted how the Panthers didn’t respect the deep ball and stuffed their coverage underneath. Last week, the Eagles were forced to use top cornerback Darius Slay against McLaurin. On Saturday, the rest of the receiving corps will need to take advantage of favorable matchups.

Tampa Bay’s loaded receiving corps doesn’t have the same problem. The Bucs’ top wideout, Mike Evans, hyperextended his left knee Sunday and is questionable. Evans was limited in practice Thursday and Coach Bruce Arians told reporters “he’s got a chance” to play, but if he doesn’t, Tampa Bay’s other skill-position players — who helped the offense rank third in the league at 30.8 points per game — should be able to compensate.

At wide receiver, the Bucs have Chris Godwin, a second-team all-pro last season; Antonio Brown, who has looked like his former perennial all-pro self in the past four weeks; and a couple of solid reserves in second-year speedster Scotty Miller and fifth-round draft pick Tyler Johnson. Tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared to be back to all-pro form in recent weeks, and backup Cameron Brate has flashed versatility as a receiver and blocker.

In the running backs room, Tampa Bay has Ronald Jones II, who finished 22 rushing yards shy of 1,000, and Leonard Fournette, the fourth overall pick in 2017 who has scored four times in his past five games.

Tampa Bay’s roster is in flux because of virus protocols. The Bucs will be without linebacker Devin White (nine sacks) and backup defensive tackle Steve McLendon, who remain on the covid-19 reserve list, but this week they bolstered their pass rush with the return of outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (eight sacks). Running back LeSean McCoy (non-covid-19 illness) was ruled out Friday.

Tampa Bay believes its offensive line can handle Washington’s pass rush. Line play expert Brandon Thorn believes Tampa Bay’s group, headlined by left guard Ali Marpet and center Ryan Jensen, is one of the league’s elite. ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on Twitter, “As much as people want to talk about Chase Young period, the feeling inside the Bucs organization is, ‘We’ve got a hell of a rookie too’ ” — a reference to Tristan Wirfs, the 13th overall pick out of Iowa.

The group’s weak link is left tackle Donovan Smith, Thorn said, but Brady has overcome that with his ability to diagnose the defense and get rid of the ball quickly.

Injury report: Smith (calf), Gibson (turf toe) and McLaurin (ankle) are questionable, and the next order of concern is the linebacking corps. The team’s second-best option outside, Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), is questionable, and Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) is out for the third week in a row.

Last week, Washington played only two linebackers almost all game. The third linebacker, rookie Khaleke Hudson, played just five snaps. If Pierre-Louis doesn’t play, and if Tampa Bay forces Washington to use its base defense, expect Hudson to step in.

Washington Washington Injury Status LB Thomas Davis LB Thomas Davis Knee Out QB Alex Smith QB Alex Smith Calf Questionable RB Antonio Gibson RB Antonio Gibson Turf toe Questionable WR Terry McLaurin WR Terry McLaurin Ankle Questionable LB Kevin Pierre-Louis LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Ankle Questionable

The only Bucs listed as out are McCoy and depth defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf). Evans and top cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) are questionable. Arians told reporters Thursday that Davis and Evans will be game-time decisions, but it sounds as though the Bucs will be cautious with their star receiver.

“If [Evans] goes out there, he’s healthy,” Arians said. “We’re not putting him out there to limp on one leg.”