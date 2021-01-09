As the odds stacked higher and higher against his team as its first-round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers neared, the play of a little-known quarterback and the resilience of Washington’s defense proved Rivera’s question valid.

Washington got its chance and turned its matchup with Tom Brady into a thriller before falling, 31-23, at FedEx Field.

Although the loss ended the first year of the Rivera era in Washington, the team added another layer to its improbable run and created a new hero in undrafted quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who only a month ago was cramming for final exams in mathematics at Old Dominion University.

The sixth-year quarterback was appointed the starter Saturday when it became apparent Alex Smith wouldn’t be able to overcome the calf strain he suffered weeks earlier. Heinicke had started only one NFL game. He had never played in the postseason.

But with only one full week of practice with the first-team offense, Heinicke turned in the most efficient quarterback play Washington had seen in a month, and maybe much longer. He completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and an interception for a 78.4 rating that shortchanges his true efficiency. He also led the team with 46 rushing yards, including a stunning touchdown when he dived for the pylon, and overcame at least five drops from his receivers.

Heinicke led Washington on four scoring drives, mixing deep passes with gutsy scrambles to keep his team in it and never down by more than two scores — no small feat against a superior Bucs roster that averaged 30.8 points this season.

Washington’s defensive line, typically its strength, struggled for much of the first half to get pressure on Brady, but momentum shifted late in the first half and continued into the second — when Washington typically came alive this season.

Tampa Bay notched an early lead, with a field goal on its opening drive and then a 36-yard touchdown catch by Antonio Brown, who sped past Jimmy Moreland in coverage. But the positive plays began to stack up for Washington: a pass breakup by cornerback Kendall Fuller on a Tampa Bay third and nine in the first quarter, a 36-yard completion to Cam Sims to rid the taste of an earlier drop, then Washington’s first scoring drive, with Heinicke in charge.

Heinicke completed a pair of deep passes and picked up a pair of first downs on scrambles before running back J.D. McKissic ran two yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

But an odd decision by Washington to attempt an onside kick provided an easy path to the end zone for the Bucs, who needed only four plays before Brady hit Chris Godwin for a 27-yard touchdown.

Running back Antonio Gibson, who has been dealing with turf toe, suffered a knee injury that appeared to contribute to his struggles, especially on first downs. His quickness and burst disappeared, placing even more pressure on Heinicke to get creative.

But as the first half neared an end, he found help from his defense, who finally got to Brady with a sack, courtesy of Montez Sweat. Brady finished 22 for 40 for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

Heinicke, however, saved his best for the end, guiding Washington on a pair of scoring drives to open the second half — one of which came on a wild scramble — and playing through a left shoulder injury to lead his team to one more touchdown in the fourth quarter.