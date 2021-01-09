That Washington has been affected by the league’s protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is not surprising. All three teams the Wizards played this week have had brushes with the virus.
After the Wizards won in Brooklyn on Sunday, it was announced Monday that Nets star Kevin Durant would enter quarantine for seven days after he was exposed to someone who tested positive, although Durant continuously tested negative. After the Wizards lost in Philadelphia on Tuesday, news surfaced Thursday that 76ers guard Seth Curry tested positive, which Philadelphia learned near the start of a game it was playing in Brooklyn. The Wizards fell in Boston on Friday, and Saturday afternoon it was reported that Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tested positive. Beal and Tatum embraced and chatted on the court after Friday’s game.
Beal isn’t the only Washington player missing Saturday. Guard Russell Westbrook is also out with a quadriceps injury, according to Coach Scott Brooks. Without its all-star backcourt, young players such as Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. will be expected to carry a heavy load for the team against a Miami squad that made it to the Finals in the NBA bubble last year.