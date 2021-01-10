“I had so much fun this year, especially given all the covid stuff,” he said Sunday. “But to be back in the locker room, to be on the field with the guys, to be playing a game I love and to lose yourself in it, it's one of the greatest feelings in the world. You cannot duplicate it outside of here.

“And for me, I'm going to take a few weeks. My wife has been through a lot and my family, certainly I'm going to take their input. But that's something that right now I'm still just living in the moment and not getting ahead of myself. That is for another time and place.”

Smith surprised many when he was cleared by his medical team to return to football last July, roughly a year and a half after suffering a compound leg fracture and an infection that put his life at risk. After coming off the bench in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, Smith was later appointed the starter in place of the injured Kyle Allen and led Washington on a 5-1 run to claim first place in the NFC East.

But another injury to his right leg that was labeled a “calf strain” held him out of two and a half games and hindered his ability to run the offense when he returned, in Week 17 against the Eagles. Though he held up enough to guide Washington to the playoffs, he was held out of Saturday’s first-round playoff game because of his limited mobility.

Smith declined to provide specifics about the injury, but said it’s “obviously a little more complicated” than a calf injury and is unrelated to the limb-salvage procedure he underwent in 2018.

“It has nothing to do with any of that,” he said. “Obviously, it happens to be on the same leg. This was a completely separate deal. It’s football. Football is a physical game and injuries are a part of it. Obviously, it’s not the way you want to finish the season, so in that sense, it’s frustrating. But, bigger picture, to be back playing a role and even being in this situation is something that, if had you presented it to me a year ago, two years ago, obviously I would’ve jumped at it.”

Undrafted quarterback Taylor Heinicke said he was informed he would start in the team’s first-round playoff game on Friday, a day before kickoff, after taking nearly all of the first-team reps in practice throughout the week.

Smith said he was close to being ready, but the decision hinged on his mobility. Although he moved well in the first quarter of Washington’s win at Philadelphia, the injury worsened and clearly affected his movement in the second half.

Had Smith played again Saturday, he admitted he would’ve been rendered primarily a pocket passer, with possibly a limited ability to evade the rush.

“That was obviously a lot of conversation with coach [Ron Rivera], especially toward the end of the week, that I did feel like I could roll and told him that. To what capacity, that was obviously the biggest question,” he said. “ … I was willing to absolutely go out there, but Coach felt with [Tampa’s] defense, the pressure they brought their defensive line, that it just wasn’t fair, and obviously go with Taylor and his ability to use his legs. … And I totally get that. Totally understood it.”

But it didn’t make watching the team’s loss from the sideline any easier. Smith described the situation as “really difficult” and “frustrating,” given he had worked his way back from his 2018 injury and played well up until Week 14, when the new leg injury began to visibly affect his play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Now the 16-year veteran faces an uncertain future — in Washington and possibly the NFL in general.

The final two years of Smith’s contract include non-guaranteed salaries of $18.75 million and $20.75 million, respectively. Should the team keep him on his contract as his, he would have a cap hit of $23.3 million next season. If it decides to cut him before June 1, it would have $8.6 million count against its salary cap because of Smith’s prorated signing bonus, but it would ultimately clear up $14.7 million in cap space.

Another option: If the team wants to keep him but on a lower cap charge, it could ask Smith to take salary reduction to stay.

“Again, I’m going to get away and with a clear head sit down and go over everything and make the best decision,” Smith said. “But I can’t say how much I loved the opportunity to be here a part of this team to get back out there and obviously play this amazing game.”