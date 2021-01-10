The Ravens and Titans continue their spirited rivalry when they meet in a first-round AFC playoff game at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time Sunday in Nashville on ESPN and ABC.

It’s the opening game of the second straight triple-header on the NFL’s wild-card weekend. The NFL expanded the postseason field this season from 12 to 14 teams. That added an extra playoff team in each conference and, with only the No. 1 seed receiving an opening-round bye, made for six games leaguewide in the first round instead of four.

The fifth-seeded Ravens reached the playoffs as a wild card, clinching their spot last Sunday on the final day of the regular season. The fourth-seeded Titans wrapped up the AFC South title last Sunday. The two teams had matching 11-5 records during the regular season.

The Titans ousted the Ravens from last season’s playoffs, going to Baltimore and upsetting the AFC’s top seed in a conference semifinal. That sent the Titans to the AFC championship game, which they lost at Kansas City. The defeat left third-year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson winless in his two career postseason starts. The Ravens lost at home to the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude Jackson’s rookie season. This is the first career postseason start on the road for the league’s reigning MVP.

This is also the rematch of a regular season game won by the Titans, 30-24, in overtime Nov. 22 in Baltimore. That game featured a pregame verbal confrontation between the two head coaches, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel. Vrabel became involved after Harbaugh approached Titans players who were on the Ravens’ midfield logo.

Titans tailback Derrick Henry won the November game with a 29-yard touchdown run in overtime. To that point, the Ravens had kept Henry relatively in check in that game. He finished with 133 rushing yards on 28 carries. Henry had the eighth 2,000-yard rushing season in NFL history, finishing the regular season with 2,027 yards.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the league’s fifth-ranked passer during the regular season. He had 33 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 106.5.