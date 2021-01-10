Lamar Jackson and the No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (11-5) take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) in Nashville for an AFC playoff clash in the first round Sunday. Follow along for live updates during the game.

  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and ABC; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: Jackson and the Ravens will be looking for revenge, after the Titans knocked them out of the playoffs last season as the lowest seed in the AFC postseason, ending what had been a 14-2 campaign for Baltimore. Tennessee will host this year’s matchup, led by the power running of Henry and the efficient play of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
5:51 p.m.
Humphrey, Smith, Ngakoue are active for Ravens

By Mark Maske

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue are active for the Ravens for their game at Tennessee. None was included on the game-day inactive list released by the Ravens.

Humphrey, Smith and Ngakoue had been listed as questionable on the injury report.

Running back Mark Ingram is on the inactive list. He wasn’t listed on the injury report, meaning he’s a healthy scratch.

5:32 p.m.
The fatal flaw that could stop each NFL playoff team, including the Ravens or Titans

By Neil Greenberg

None of the 14 playoff teams is without a weakness that, if properly exploited, could end its Super Bowl hopes early. Here are the potentially fatal flaws for the Ravens and Titans; click below to see the rest of the field.

Baltimore Ravens: A faltering defense

Baltimore’s defense was cruising for the first half of the season, holding opponents to 1.5 points per drive, the second-best mark behind the Los Angeles Rams, and forcing drives to end after one set of downs nearly a third of the time (32 percent). Then things got dicey. The Ravens allowed 1.9 points per drive for the remainder of the season. More importantly, their three-and-out rate dropped to 26 percent, well below the threshold for Super Bowl contenders.

Tennessee Titans: Pass rush

If you can’t slow down the opposing quarterback it is going to be tough to limit opponents’ scoring. Teams scored 2.6 points per drive against Tennessee this season, the worst defensive performance among this year’s playoff teams and the sixth-worst overall, plus opponents had a 69 percent efficiency rate in the red zone against the club.

5:17 p.m.
Who to pick in Ravens vs. Titans (-3)

By Neil Greenberg

Tennessee’s defense makes it tough to back them. Football Outsiders ranks the Titans as the fourth-worst defense of 2020 by their Defense-adjusted Value Over Average metric, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent. Baltimore, meanwhile, has pummeled poor defenses this season. In games against teams with a DVOA in the bottom half of the league — including the New York Giants (19th), Dallas Cowboys (23rd), Cleveland Browns (25th), Cincinnati Bengals (27th) and Jacksonville Jaguars (31st) — the Ravens outscored their opponents by a whopping 251 to 98.

The Titans are also allowing the third-worst red-zone percentage, with opponents converting 69 percent of trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3

5:11 p.m.
Ravens-Titans, Bears-Saints games cleared; no new positives for Browns

By Mark Maske

The Ravens-Titans and Bears-Saints NFL playoff games Sunday were cleared for kickoff after the latest round of daily leaguewide coronavirus testing.

The Cleveland Browns had no new positive tests in the daily results returned Sunday. But the results of additional point-of-care testing being performed on the Browns remained pending. Once those results are in, the NFL can make a decision on final clearance for kickoff of Sunday night’s Browns-Steelers game in Pittsburgh.

The testing results and the decisions on final clearance for the games were confirmed by a person familiar with the NFL’s planning.

The Browns traveled Saturday to Pittsburgh after conducting a walk-through in Cleveland. They reopened their facility and practiced Friday for the first time all week after their facility had been closed because of their ongoing coronavirus issues.

Coach Kevin Stefanski, guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge are among the Browns personnel who are in isolation and will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Browns confirmed Stefanski’s positive test result; the positive tests for Bitonio and Hodge were confirmed by a person familiar with those results. Stefanski participated remotely in the Browns’ preparations during the week but cannot be involved virtually in coaching during the game.

If the Browns-Steelers game is played, the NFL will be seven postseason games, including the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, from completing its season. It played its 256-game regular season within the originally planned 17 weeks — despite outbreaks on the Titans and Ravens and a series of rescheduled games — and played three opening-round playoff games Saturday.

5:06 p.m.
What to watch for in Ravens at Titans

By Mark Maske

The Ravens and Titans continue their spirited rivalry when they meet in a first-round AFC playoff game at 1:05 p.m. Eastern time Sunday in Nashville on ESPN and ABC.

It’s the opening game of the second straight triple-header on the NFL’s wild-card weekend. The NFL expanded the postseason field this season from 12 to 14 teams. That added an extra playoff team in each conference and, with only the No. 1 seed receiving an opening-round bye, made for six games leaguewide in the first round instead of four.

The fifth-seeded Ravens reached the playoffs as a wild card, clinching their spot last Sunday on the final day of the regular season. The fourth-seeded Titans wrapped up the AFC South title last Sunday. The two teams had matching 11-5 records during the regular season.

The Titans ousted the Ravens from last season’s playoffs, going to Baltimore and upsetting the AFC’s top seed in a conference semifinal. That sent the Titans to the AFC championship game, which they lost at Kansas City. The defeat left third-year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson winless in his two career postseason starts. The Ravens lost at home to the Los Angeles Chargers to conclude Jackson’s rookie season. This is the first career postseason start on the road for the league’s reigning MVP.

This is also the rematch of a regular season game won by the Titans, 30-24, in overtime Nov. 22 in Baltimore. That game featured a pregame verbal confrontation between the two head coaches, Baltimore’s John Harbaugh and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel. Vrabel became involved after Harbaugh approached Titans players who were on the Ravens’ midfield logo.

Titans tailback Derrick Henry won the November game with a 29-yard touchdown run in overtime. To that point, the Ravens had kept Henry relatively in check in that game. He finished with 133 rushing yards on 28 carries. Henry had the eighth 2,000-yard rushing season in NFL history, finishing the regular season with 2,027 yards.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the league’s fifth-ranked passer during the regular season. He had 33 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 106.5.

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue are among the Ravens players listed as questionable on the injury report.