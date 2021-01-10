NFL playoffs 2021: What you need to read
Live updates: Ravens vs. Titans | Saints vs. Bears • First round recaps: Buccaneers 31, Washington 23 | Bills 27, Colts 24 | Rams 30, Seahawks 20
What to know: Schedule and FAQ | Standings | Leaders | Scoreboard
The latest: At the end of a remarkable year, Washington’s playoff loss felt more like a sign of hope to come | The NFL made it to the playoffs despite the coronavirus. But plenty of obstacles remain. | Six big questions for the first round of the NFL playoffs | Sean Payton proposes quarantining 50,000 Saints fans so team can have home-field advantage | Browns coach, four others test positive for coronavirus | Offseason QB movement predictions
Columns: The Cleveland Browns were an NFL feel-good story. Then the coronavirus got jealous. | Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay could have looked desperate. Instead it has proved defining. | NFL quarterbacks are doing more than ever, but they can’t do everything
Predictions: The most and least likely Super Bowl matchups | First-round picks | Playoff fantasy rankings
Read deeper...
• The fatal flaw that could stop each NFL playoff team from reaching Super Bowl LV
• ‘Bills Mafia’ waited a generation for a team like this. It has had to embrace it from afar.
• NFL QBs’ second acts have often failed. As usual, Tom Brady is ready to defy the odds.
• A call from Jack Del Rio to Ron Rivera helped Washington win the NFC East
• This pandemic season has given rise to a new position: The quarantine quarterback
How to watch football smarter: Run blocking | Defensive fronts | Coverage schemes | Route concepts | Pass routes | Pass-blocking schemes | GapsShow More