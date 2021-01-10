The rock band Styx announced via social media Sunday, several hours before the start of the Browns-Steelers game in Pittsburgh, that it had recorded a version of the national anthem for the event. The band added the hashtag #HereWeGo , a nod to the Steelers’ traditional fight song and a clear indication of the team for which Styx will be rooting.

Styx’s roots are in Chicago, where it formed in 1972, but the band has had a special relationship with Steelers fans because of their fondness for Styx’s 1979 hit, “Renegade.” That song has become a staple of fourth-quarter stands by Pittsburgh’s defense after it helped spark a rally during a 2002 playoff game against the Browns.

“‘Renegade’ is a song that has taken on a life of its own, and as a football player from Pittsburgh, I just wanted to let those guys know I appreciate it — the fact that they allowed us to play that song, because it brought us so much joy,” former Pittsburgh running back Jerome Bettis said in 2015 of Styx, which has also performed the national anthem in person before Steelers games. “But it also brought some wins. It helped the defense pick it up. It made a difference with us, and those guys need to hear it from me how important that was.”