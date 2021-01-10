Ben Roethlisberger and the No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) host Baker Mayfield and the No. 6 Cleveland Browns (11-5) in the first round of the AFC playoffs Sunday at Heinz Field. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: Cleveland, which is making its first playoff appearance in 18 years, will be playing without its head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Roethlisberger and the Steelers started 11-0 but had a late losing skid, and will look to get its high-powered passing offense back on track.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
12:55 a.m.
Cleveland Coach Kevin Stefanski, four Browns out after positive tests

By Des Bieler

The Cleveland Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and four players for the playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of positive tests for the coronavirus.

Stefanski, guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge returned positive tests this week, and cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward tested positive earlier this month and have not yet been cleared to return. In Stefanski’s place, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the Browns’ acting head coach Sunday.

Stefanski can’t coach the Browns remotely because the NFL has long disallowed any outside communication into games between kickoff and the final whistle. The first-year coach has been calling plays for Cleveland, so he will be replaced Sunday in that role by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

On Saturday, the Browns activated three players off the covid/reserve list: tight end Harrison Bryant, starting safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. — whose positive test this week was later deemed to be a false positive — and starting linebacker Malcolm Smith. The team said Sunday that Robert Jackson would start in place of Ward and that Michael Dunn would replace Bitonio at left guard.

Cleveland also announced that six players will be inactive for the game: cornerback Brian Allen, wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, wide receiver Marvin Hall, safety Jovante Moffatt, tackle Alex Taylor and safety Tedric Thompson.

The Steelers’ inactive list includes: defensive end Isaiah Buggs, safety Antoine Brooks Jr., quarterback Josh Dobbs, linebacker Jayrone Elliott, guard Danny Isidora and running back Anthony McFarland.

12:45 a.m.
Styx records national anthem for Browns-Steelers game

By Des Bieler

The rock band Styx announced via social media Sunday, several hours before the start of the Browns-Steelers game in Pittsburgh, that it had recorded a version of the national anthem for the event. The band added the hashtag #HereWeGo, a nod to the Steelers’ traditional fight song and a clear indication of the team for which Styx will be rooting.

Styx’s roots are in Chicago, where it formed in 1972, but the band has had a special relationship with Steelers fans because of their fondness for Styx’s 1979 hit, “Renegade.” That song has become a staple of fourth-quarter stands by Pittsburgh’s defense after it helped spark a rally during a 2002 playoff game against the Browns.

“‘Renegade’ is a song that has taken on a life of its own, and as a football player from Pittsburgh, I just wanted to let those guys know I appreciate it — the fact that they allowed us to play that song, because it brought us so much joy,” former Pittsburgh running back Jerome Bettis said in 2015 of Styx, which has also performed the national anthem in person before Steelers games. “But it also brought some wins. It helped the defense pick it up. It made a difference with us, and those guys need to hear it from me how important that was.”

12:30 a.m.
How will this season’s playoffs work?

The NFL playoffs are a single-elimination tournament that determines champions from the AFC and NFC, who then square off in the Super Bowl. The tournament has three rounds before the Super Bowl that take place over three weekends. The first round is followed by the divisional round and then championship Sunday.

The format changed this year. Rather than six teams from each conference making the playoffs with the top seeds from each conference earning a bye, seven teams make it with only the top seed earning a bye. The change will result in a more robust initial weekend, with three games on both Saturday and Sunday.

12:25 a.m.
The fatal flaw that could stop each NFL playoff team, including the Steelers or Browns

By Neil Greenberg

Each of the remaining playoff teams has a weakness that, if properly exploited, could end its Super Bowl hopes early. Here are the potentially fatal flaws for the Browns and Steelers.

Cleveland Browns: Lack of depth in the secondary

Outside of cornerback Denzel Ward, the team’s highest-rated defensive back in coverage, there isn’t much depth. When targeted this season, Ward held opposing passers to an 86.6 rating. The rest of the team’s secondary allowed a passer rating of 125.8 in coverage. Cleveland’s safeties — Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph, Ronnie Harrison and Sheldrick Redwine — allowed 14 touchdowns to three interceptions combined during the regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Scoring efficiency

Offensive firepower appears essential to reach the Super Bowl in the modern era, with only rare exceptions to that rule. Pittsburgh’s offense has been inconsistent this season, scoring 2.1 points per drive, which ranked 20th of 32 teams. After adjusting that efficiency for strength of schedule the Steelers offense ranks 22nd, per Football Outsiders.

12:22 a.m.
Who to pick in Steelers vs. Browns (-6)

By Neil Greenberg

On paper this is a terrible matchup for Cleveland. Pittsburgh pressures quarterbacks at the highest rate in the NFL (32 percent) and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wilts under pressure. Mayfield’s passer rating plummeted from 108.9 in a clean pocket to 47.7 when facing pass pressure in 2020, which is roughly the difference between Patrick Mahomes and an incomplete pass.

Plus, it has been profitable to bet against Mayfield over the past two years. In games started by him during his rookie season, the Browns went 7-6 against the spread. In the past two seasons they have gone 11-20-1 (.343) against the spread.

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -6

