Washington is faced with several major questions — Who is the quarterback of the future? Who will be the general manager? — along with several important ones on the periphery, including which wide receivers will complement Terry McLaurin and how the team will use its wealth of salary cap space.

Who is the long-term answer at quarterback?

Washington does not appear to have a long-term answer at football’s most position. Even if some combination of Alex Smith, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen returns next season, the team must settle on a long-term option to pair with a young and improving core.

There’s no clear path to a new QB1, and Washington’s options are limited. Anyone available via trade or free agency will have flaws or cost a lot (or both) — and Washington, with the 19th pick, is unlikely to be in position to draft a first-tier quarterback.

In a trade, the likeliest options seem to be Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford. The New York Jets haven’t decided whether they’ll move on from Darnold, but Wentz is expected to request a trade in the offseason, according to multiple reports. Yet Wentz’s current contract — $31 million-plus for the next four seasons — makes the logistics difficult. Detroit could move on from Stafford if its new regime decides to overhaul the roster, and he is a proven veteran who, at 32, could be appealing for Washington.

The free agency pool is thin. Dak Prescott could hit the open market, but it’s possible Dallas retains him — either with the franchise tag for a second time or a contract extension. If Prescott hits free agency, he is likely to command an average annual value of the mid-$30 millions, even though he’s coming off a severe ankle injury. Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are two other starter-level options.

In the draft, Washington is likely to be out of position for the top four quarterback prospects: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. But the team could trade up for one of them, or target the second tier, which includes Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones.

What is the future for Alex Smith?

The 36-year-old’s inspiring story took an unfortunate turn Saturday night when he was inactive because of a calf strain in his surgically repaired right leg. The lingering injury over the past four weeks casts additional doubt on whether Smith will be back as Washington’s starter next season.

The quarterback now faces three possible futures. He could return to Washington, but it’s likely he would have to restructure his contract, which owes him $48.6 million over the next two years. Washington could release him without any substantial financial penalty, or he could retire. This last option seems likelier now than it did when Smith was rolling toward the end of the year, leading Washington to a 5-1 record in his starts.

When asked recently what he would consider after the season when evaluating his future, Smith joked, “Besides my wife’s opinion?”

Will the team hire a general manager?

One of the most important decisions Rivera will make this offseason is whether he will hire a general manager. It’s unclear what the role would look like alongside Rivera, whom owner Daniel Snyder once called “the one voice” of the organization as its leader of football operations.

“I’m not going to talk about our GM situation,” Rivera said Dec. 21. “All that stuff, all that personnel stuff and everything, that’s going to be addressed once the season is over.”

Some names have already been speculated as potential candidates because of their connection to Rivera and/or the team. They include Kyle Smith, the team’s current senior vice president of player personnel; former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney; and San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew. The team had not requested interviews with anyone to fill its GM opening as of Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Will Washington spend big in free agency?

The team will enter this offseason with about $42 million in salary cap space, the fifth most in the league, according to Over The Cap. Washington could create more by restructuring large contracts — perhaps those of Smith or safety Landon Collins.

But even if those contracts remain the same, there are several ways to use $42 million. The team could devote most of it to a quarterback, such as Prescott, or target a top receiver to upgrade the offense. If there are quality cornerbacks or linebackers available for the right price, as cornerback Kendall Fuller was last year, it would make sense to solidify those positions. There’s also a chance they could use some of it to give current players new contracts, such as defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

How will Washington use its first-round pick?

The answer to this question is likely to depend on free agency. If Washington misses on a quarterback or receiver, it could target one at No. 19.

Can the team build a solid offense to complement its defense?

There are many questions under this umbrella, even after Washington settles on a quarterback plan. Does the team re-sign right guard Brandon Scherff? Can it find a receiver to pair with McLaurin? Who is the solution at left tackle?

Start with the receivers. It’s possible Cam Sims can be a complement, but as the last few weeks of the season showed, Washington’s offense needs another top option. JuJu Smith-Schuster is not expected to re-sign with Pittsburgh, and Chicago’s Allen Robinson and Detroit’s Marvin Jones Jr. are expected to be near the top of the market. The draft is also an option.

Next is Scherff. It seems likely the sides will work something out because the fifth pick of the 2015 draft has maintained all along he wants to stay, and free agency is as uncertain as ever with the salary cap projected to decrease. But Scherff could be expensive. In the past few weeks, he has been named a first-team all-pro, a Pro Bowl pick and the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner. The league’s highest-paid right guards, Philadelphia’s Brandon Brooks and Dallas’s Zack Martin, each earn about $14 million per year.

The last question on the offensive line is left tackle. Washington could have an internal competition next summer between Geron Christian, this season’s starter; Cornelius Lucas, who played well after Christian suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 6; and Saahdiq Charles, the fourth-rounder drafted as the hopeful left tackle of the future in April.