The 23-year-old’s injury comes just as he was hitting his stride in Washington. He ends the season having averaged a career 14.3 points and shooting a career-high 65 percent from the field and 43 percent from three in 27.1 minutes per game. He averaged 6.1 rebounds.

“TB's a huge part of what we do on both ends of the floor, and he's been playing big for us,” backup center Robin Lopez said Saturday in a videoconference after the game. “He's been playing big for us. … We love having him on the floor. I love playing with him.”

Lopez, the 12th-year veteran, will likely fill Bryant's starting position with third-string center Moe Wagner backing him. The pair acquitted themselves well against Miami after Bryant went down Saturday, each scoring 13 points. Lopez had one rebound and Wagner grabbed seven going up against center Bam Adebayo, who fell into foul trouble early, and forward Kelly Olynyk at times.

Lopez is averaging 6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.2 minutes off the bench this season. Wagner is averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes across four games.

There is no good time for a team to lose its starting center, but Bryant’s injury comes at a particularly inopportune moment for the Wizards (2-8), who also played without all-star guards Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Russell Westbrook (quad injury) on Saturday.

Beal was entangled in contact tracing in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols after coming into close contact with Celtics guard Jayson Tatum on Friday night. On Saturday afternoon, Tatum became the second member of Boston’s team to test positive for the coronavirus, according to the Boston Globe.

Beal, 27, had not tested positive as of Saturday night, according to a source, and will continue to be tested daily. But because the league is currently reviewing Beal's case, it is unclear how many games he will miss or if any more Wizards players will be caught up in contact tracing.

Coach Scott Brooks said Saturday that Westbrook started feeling his injury a while ago, but Brooks does not believe further testing such as an MRI exam will be necessary.

“[He’s] just getting treatments, just the stuff that we’ve been doing,” Brooks said before the game Saturday. “Got hit I don’t know how long ago, then was feeling better, then I think it was early in the Philly game [on Wednesday], he got hit again. … He’s just getting the normal treatments right now, don’t know if that’s going to change but I don’t think so.”

Washington has three games this week, beginning with the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns (7-3) on Monday before taking on the Utah Jazz (5-4) on Wednesday and the Detroit Pistons (2-7) on Friday.

If there is any sliver of consolation to be had for the Wizards, it’s that the team finally found some semblance of a spark off the bench over the weekend. The second-unit helped fuel a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short in Boston on Friday and the bench accounted for 69 points in the 128-124 loss to Miami on Saturday.