Dahlkemper is in U.S. national team training camp in Orlando. A team spokesman said she was not available to comment. Neither the Courage nor her agent wanted to comment. A Manchester City spokeswoman did not immediately return a message.
The Athletic and Equalizer Soccer also reported she was signing with Manchester City.
Dahlkemper, 27, has made 62 appearances for the national team and is considered one of the best center backs in the world. She started at the 2019 World Cup in France.
Aside from the Manchester City trio, the other Americans leaping from the NWSL to the FA Women’s Super League in the past six months were Tobin Heath and Christen Press (Manchester United) and Alex Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur). Morgan has since returned to the NWSL.
Dahlkemper’s departure comes as attacker Catarina Macario, a Stanford star and the top college prospect, weighs pro options overseas instead of playing in the NWSL. She is still eligible for selection in the league draft Wednesday and might end up being picked first overall.
However, she has signed with an agency specializing in players overseas, such as Olympique Lyonnais’s Ada Hegerberg and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.
Meanwhile, U.S. national team prospect Brianna Pinto will leave the University of North Carolina after the spring season to play in the NWSL. She is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft.
Washington State freshman Trinity Rodman, a U.S. under-20 standout and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, is turning pro, two people said Monday. She is weighing options overseas but will be available in the NWSL draft.
