Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and No. 1 Alabama (12-0) will take on Justin Fields and No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
12:20 a.m.
Nick Saban continues a stretch unmatched in the history of college football

By Chuck Culpepper

MIAMI BEACH — It’s closing night in college football, or “Closing Night With Nick Saban,” because it hardly seems closing night anymore without Nick Saban. He even appeared as a commentator for LSU vs. Clemson last January, and it’s a wonder some TV producer didn’t accidentally usher him to the sideline to coach somebody.

By Monday night when Alabama plays Ohio State, the Alabama coach will have appeared in nine of the past 18 closing nights. He will have appeared in closing nights from South Florida (twice), New Orleans (twice), Atlanta, Tampa, suburban Phoenix and both Southern and northern California.

Discount his two years with the Miami Dolphins, which rendered him ineligible for closing night, and that’s nine of 16. Discount his first year at Alabama because the only people who don’t discount coaches’ first seasons are those who have overdone the tipple at the tailgate, and that’s nine of 15.

It’s a stretch unmatched in the history of college football, a history so weird that it’s hard to imagine what’s matched and what isn’t. It’s a stretch that stretches all the way back into a different era, when Saban appeared in a Sugar Bowl in which the teams combined for 466 yards. Combine for 466 yards nowadays, and speaking of the TV producers, they come to the sideline and run you the hell out of the stadium on a rail.

12:10 a.m.
Heisman winner DeVonta Smith puts tiny town of Amite City in the spotlight

By Chuck Culpepper

To that small list of the rare cities and towns that wind up sending sons to the lectern at the Heisman Trophy presentation, do add Amite City, La., which carries a distinction. With a population of around 4,547, it outwrestles Tuttle, Okla., for the charm of the smallest such town this century. It fit snugly that when Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a favorite of his teachers back at Amite High, won the hallowed trophy Tuesday night, 100 or so people gathered in the community center, his parents right up front.

“Some of those people have seen me since I was a little kid, playing youth football and youth basketball,” Smith said.

12:00 a.m.
Trey Sermon’s cameo at Ohio State might be remembered forever in Columbus

By Chuck Culpepper

Running back Trey Sermon, a Georgian who matriculated to Oklahoma and then matriculated to Ohio State, has appeared on the floor of a Rose Bowl in which Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Jake Fromm played quarterback, an Orange Bowl in which Tua Tagovailoa and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray played quarterback, a Peach Bowl (sideline, while injured) in which Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts played quarterback and a Sugar Bowl in which Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields played quarterback.

Now, a mere two bowls shy of the entire New Year’s Six dinner set before he exits for the NFL, he will appear for Ohio State against Alabama in a national championship game come Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla., featuring Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and giving Sermon two appearances against Alabama in playoff games at Hard Rock Stadium alone.

11:50 p.m.
Alabama’s much-maligned defense gets to show how far it’s come

By Chuck Culpepper

Without jammed-in crowds, mass tipsiness and deafening scorn aimed at villainous visitors, college football games often lacked vividness this season. The few that did elbow their way into the memory bank included a madcap beast back on Oct. 10 in Oxford, Miss., where Alabama beat Mississippi, 63-48, and outgained it 723-647 in the highest-scoring non-overtime game in SEC history. The harrowing ride took a meticulous pupil from the defensive side of coaching, Nick Saban, and shook him into something that resembled queasiness.

He does not coach football to witness 647 yards against.

At that point, the Alabama defense became an urgent issue of wide-ranging concern, threatening to dampen moods in living rooms across Tuscaloosa and beyond, with limited capacity in a pandemic to convene and discuss dampened moods. In the ensuing game, Georgia got 24 points by halftime.

11:42 p.m.
Ohio State place kicker out after positive test

By Des Bieler

Ohio State’s starting place-kicker, senior Blake Haubeil, will not play in the College Football Playoff championship game after he announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his place, the Buckeyes are likely to go with freshman Jake Seibert, who kicked in a pair of games earlier this season when Haubeil was injured. Seibert missed his one field goal attempt, from 44 yards, but he made all 13 of his extra point attempts. Haubeil made five of seven field goal attempts this season and was perfect on 24 extra points.

Haubeil made his announcement early Monday evening while making clear his frustration in a lengthy social media post.

“I’m extremely upset, but at the same time I’m overwhelmingly thankful to be an individual who is asymptomatic,” he wrote. “I have spent the past 4 months making sacrifices, and have not seen family and friends one single time. So, to say I’m pissed off is a complete understatement.”

Reports emerged last week that coronavirus issues among the Buckeyes’ might cause the delay of the championship game, but Ohio State officials insisted that there was no deviation from the plan to play on Monday. Ohio State, and the Big Ten overall, experienced major pandemic-related disruptions to a regular season already truncated because of the threat of the coronavirus.

11:39 p.m.
Here’s how Ohio State can upset Alabama

By Neil Greenberg

After Alabama, the SEC champion, steamrolled Notre Dame, 31-14, in the Rose Bowl, No. 3 Ohio State showed everyone they belonged in the playoffs with a 49-28 thrashing of Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Now those two programs will meet in the college football national title game.

It will be the first time these two schools have clashed since the 2015 Sugar Bowl, when the Buckeyes defeated the Crimson Tide, 42-35, in an upset during the inaugural college football playoff semifinals, en route to a national championship. Another Buckeye victory would be an upset, too. Alabama opened as a seven-point favorite that has since widened to eight points.

Alabama hasn’t lost this season, so there is no blueprint to follow in that regard, but they did have two uncharacteristic wins against Mississippi and Florida in the SEC title game that can give us some clues to the Tide’s vulnerabilities.

11:31 p.m.
Alabama vs. Ohio State: What to watch for in the CFP championship

By Des Bieler

Despite being two of college football’s handful of true heavyweights for most of this millennium, Alabama and Ohio State have mostly circled each other rather than having squared off directly. In fact, their only meeting since the 1995 Citrus Bowl took place in 2015 — when the Buckeyes defeated the Crimson Tide in the first College Football Playoff game to be staged, then used that semifinal victory as a springboard to a national championship.

Since then, Ohio State has lost twice in the CFP semifinals, both times to Clemson, while Alabama has made a championship-game appearance in four of the past five years, twice losing to Clemson and twice winning it all. With another triumph on Monday, the top-seeded Tide will be looking to notch the school’s 16th national title (per the NCAA) and sixth since Coach Nick Saban took over the program in 2007. It would be No. 7 for Saban personally, including a BCS championship he won with LSU after the 2003 season.

The Buckeyes, seeded third in the CFP this year, are vying for their ninth national title, second since the 2002 season and first under head coach Ryan Day. To reach Monday’s game, Ohio State (7-0) had to upset Clemson, while Alabama (12-0) dispatched Notre Dame.

In helping defeat the Tigers in the semifinals, Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields decisively won a mini-battle with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely expected to go first overall in April’s NFL draft. With his six-touchdown performance, Fields reestablished himself as a likely high pick in his own right, and a subplot Monday will be how much he and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones impress NFL evaluators.

Of course, there will be plenty of other top-tier talent on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., led by Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, who last week became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy. The Tide boasts another offensive standout in running back Najee Harris, while the Buckeyes can counter with running back Trey Sermon and wide receiver Chris Olave.

A major X-Factor for Alabama could be wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who might be able to see his first action since fracturing his ankle in October. Ohio State’s best hope to win may rest on a dominant performance by its talented defensive line against the Tide’s excellent set of blockers; if Jones isn’t forced into mistakes or at least made to feel very uncomfortable, Fields will have to submit another stellar performance just to keep up on the scoreboard.