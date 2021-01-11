Despite being two of college football’s handful of true heavyweights for most of this millennium, Alabama and Ohio State have mostly circled each other rather than having squared off directly. In fact, their only meeting since the 1995 Citrus Bowl took place in 2015 — when the Buckeyes defeated the Crimson Tide in the first College Football Playoff game to be staged, then used that semifinal victory as a springboard to a national championship.

Since then, Ohio State has lost twice in the CFP semifinals, both times to Clemson, while Alabama has made a championship-game appearance in four of the past five years, twice losing to Clemson and twice winning it all. With another triumph on Monday, the top-seeded Tide will be looking to notch the school’s 16th national title (per the NCAA) and sixth since Coach Nick Saban took over the program in 2007. It would be No. 7 for Saban personally, including a BCS championship he won with LSU after the 2003 season.

The Buckeyes, seeded third in the CFP this year, are vying for their ninth national title, second since the 2002 season and first under head coach Ryan Day. To reach Monday’s game, Ohio State (7-0) had to upset Clemson, while Alabama (12-0) dispatched Notre Dame.

In helping defeat the Tigers in the semifinals, Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields decisively won a mini-battle with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely expected to go first overall in April’s NFL draft. With his six-touchdown performance, Fields reestablished himself as a likely high pick in his own right, and a subplot Monday will be how much he and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones impress NFL evaluators.

Of course, there will be plenty of other top-tier talent on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., led by Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, who last week became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy. The Tide boasts another offensive standout in running back Najee Harris, while the Buckeyes can counter with running back Trey Sermon and wide receiver Chris Olave.