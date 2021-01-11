The hunt for a challenger to the Los Angeles Lakers invariably starts with the Los Angeles Clippers, whose roller-coaster weekend revealed a little good, a little bad and some ugly.

The Clippers blew a 22-point second-half lead amid a flurry of Stephen Curry three-pointers in a 115-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday that conjured painful memories of their repeated collapses in the bubble. Two days later, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George survived 45 points from Zach LaVine to salvage a 130-127 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Leonard scored a season-high 35 points to lift the Clippers to a 7-4 start.

All things considered, the Clippers can be relatively pleased with their play to date. Entering Monday, they rank third in offensive efficiency thanks largely to a red-hot George, who is averaging 25 points and shooting 51.2 percent from beyond the arc. Nicolas Batum, a bargain basement offseason pickup, has exceeded expectations as a Swiss Army knife forward, while Serge Ibaka has settled in quickly at center since arriving from the Toronto Raptors. Best of all, Leonard was cleared to play in more back-to-backs after his appearances were limited by a leg injury in recent seasons.

Despite those positive indicators, the Clippers face nagging issues and some new concerns that might complicate their chase of the Lakers. Look no further than Friday’s blown lead against the Warriors for compelling evidence.

The Clippers’ bench, which ranked second in scoring last season, was totally overrun by the Warriors. Lou Williams, a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate, has started slowly and missed Montrezl Harrell, his longtime pick-and-roll partner. The Clippers have fallen to 21st in bench scoring through Sunday, relying far more on their starters to do the heavy lifting than in previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Leonard was no match for Curry down the stretch. As Curry tossed in 38 points and made nine three-pointers, Leonard clanged midrange jumpers and committed a key turnover. His fourth-quarter struggles recalled the latter stages of the Clippers’ humiliating second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, when Leonard failed to regain control of the action during momentum swings and didn’t step forward as the best player on the court.

“We have to be a better closing-out team,” George said afterward, stating the obvious.

What’s most concerning about Leonard is his shot distribution: Through Sunday, he’s taken a career-low 14 percent of his shots from inside three feet and a career-high 28 percent of his shots from midrange. George, too, is attempting a career-low 6 percent of his shots from within three feet. By comparison, 32 percent of LeBron James’s shots and 25 percent of Anthony Davis’s shots have come from within three feet.

With Leonard and George both relying so heavily on jumpers, the Clippers rank dead last as a team in scoring inside the restricted area and 24th in free throw attempts per game. Replacing Harrell, a rim-attacker, with Ibaka, a spot-up shooter, has contributed to these shifts and the Clippers’ streakiness within games. It should go without saying that getting to the rim and the free throw line makes it easier to close games.

“I don’t feel like we took many good shots in that fourth quarter,” Leonard said after the Warriors’ loss, acknowledging some unfamiliarity from a rotation that saw significant turnover during the offseason. “A lot of times it did get stagnant and some of us didn’t know the play we were running. We have to know what we’re running, execute it and live with the makes or misses.”

On the other end, the Clippers have slipped from fifth in defensive efficiency last year to 26th this year. The bench has been the culprit, as Los Angeles is conceding 40.2 bench points per game, the third-highest mark in the league. Perhaps this shouldn’t be entirely surprising: Williams is one of the league’s worst defenders, Ivica Zubac is a traditional center who struggles to keep up with smaller matchups, Reggie Jackson is years past his prime and Marcus Morris recently returned from injury.

While their defensive performance should improve over a larger sample size given their talented and experienced starting lineup, the Clippers have been repeatedly torched by lead guards such as Curry, LaVine and Denver’s Jamal Murray. Their most intriguing defensive lineup includes Leonard, George, Batum, Morris and Patrick Beverley, which sacrifices some size and rebounding for maximum versatility and pressure. New coach Tyronn Lue said Sunday that he planned to use the lineup to close games now that Morris is back.

“We have guys that can switch [defensively] and guys that can spread the floor [offensively],” George said of the group, which finished off the win over Chicago. “It gives us a two-way lineup where we can kind of do a little bit of everything. It’s untraditional and I loved it. I think the more that we get minutes together, the better we will be. It was something different and it’s kind of hard to match up with that unit.”

The NBA is coping with a rash of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing absences, so it would be foolish to write off any aspiring contender just three weeks into this highly unusual season. But the Clippers’ early work leaves much to be desired. To catch the Lakers, they need to demonstrate better assertiveness, game management and resolve compared to last season. So far, they are 0-3 on those goals, and their bench has transformed from a signature strength to a major liability.