Maryland Coach Michael Locksley worked closely with Enos when they were both on staff at Alabama in 2018. Locksley served as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, and Enos coached the quarterbacks. That season, Alabama lost in the national championship game and the offense broke school records with 684 points scored and 7,830 offensive yards. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a standout season, passing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns en route to becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Montgomery called plays for Maryland, and Enos will presumably do so as well, but Locksley is heavily involved with the Terps’ offense. Locksley installed a system at Maryland similar to the one he led at Alabama. Enos is already familiar with that system, and he’ll join an offensive staff that includes a couple others who have followed Locksley to Maryland. Tight ends coach Mike Miller was an offensive graduate assistant with Locksley at Alabama for two seasons. Maryland graduate assistant Nick Cochran also came to College Park from Alabama.

AD

AD

Enos has previously been an offensive coordinator at Arkansas (2015-17) and Miami (2019), and he spent five seasons as the head coach at Central Michigan (2010-14).

With Enos leading the Arkansas offense in 2015, the Razorbacks had a quarterback (Brandon Allen) finish the season with more than 3,000 passing yards and a running back (Alex Collins) notch more than 1,500 rushing yards. With different players, Enos’s offense nearly replicated that production in 2016, with quarterback Austin Allen recording more than 3,000 yards passing and running back Rawleigh Williams III finishing the year with more than 1,300 yards rushing. After Arkansas struggled in 2017, Coach Bret Bielema was fired and Enos headed to Alabama.

After one season with the Crimson Tide, Miami’s new head coach Manny Diaz hired Enos as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator. Miami’s offense finished the 2019 season 10th in the ACC, averaging 25.8 points per game. Miami was last in the conference with 113 rushing yards per game and seventh with 244.2 passing yards per game. Following the 6-7 season, Miami fired Enos, who then took the job at Cincinnati.

AD

AD

Enos, a former quarterback at Michigan State, has spent much of his career coaching quarterbacks. Maryland football has a rocky history at that position, which has been plagued by injuries and instability. The Terps haven’t had a player pass for more than 1,500 yards in a season since 2014.

Braswell worked with Maryland’s offensive line as a volunteer analyst in 2020. He worked in the NFL from 2014-18 as an assistant offensive line and quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. In 2020, Braswell was an offensive line coach in the XFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Terrapins’ offense had an inconsistent year during the 2020 season that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland ranked 11th in the Big Ten with 23.6 points per game. Maryland’s offense sputtered in losses at Northwestern and at Indiana, but the unit had some bright spots. The offense last season was led by sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua, who excelled in some games but faced significant struggles in others. Maryland relied on running back Jake Funk, who recently announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL draft, and a talented group of receivers that will return most of its best players for the upcoming season.

AD

AD

With backup Lance LeGendre entering the transfer portal, Tagovailoa is the only scholarship quarterback on Maryland’s roster. Walk-on Eric Najarian played well when Tagovailoa was unavailable and LeGendre struggled against Rutgers, but Locksley will presumably still need to add a quarterback to the roster to serve as Tagovailoa’s backup in 2021.