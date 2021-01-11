Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly was dissatisfied with his meeting last week with Pederson and the two were scheduled to speak again Monday.
The move comes after the Eagles completed a 4-11-1 season. Pederson benched quarterback Carson Wentz late in the season for rookie Jalen Hurts. In the season finale, he sat down Hurts in favor of third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld late in a three-point game against the Washington Football Team, creating a tanking controversy.
Pederson said he’d been playing to win. The Eagles, with the loss to Washington, finished three spots higher in the NFL draft order than they would have landed with a victory. Washington, rather than the New York Giants, won the NFC East title based on the game’s outcome.
Pederson had a record of 42-37-1 in five seasons as the Eagles’ head coach. They went 13-3 in 2017, Pederson’s second season, and beat the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl remembered for the “Philly Special” trick play called by Pederson in which quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass. The Eagles also made playoff appearances under Pederson in the 2018 and ’19 seasons.
This story will update.