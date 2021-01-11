“No one likes me in left field, for some reason,” Schwarber said in a video call with reporters on Saturday. “Everyone likes to look at these numbers and stuff and just bang me on it.”

Schwarber smiled like someone who’s too used to hearing their flaws. A breakdown of his defense — then Robles’s, too — should come with a few disclaimers: Fielding analytics are an inexact science. Those provided by FanGraphs and MLB’s Statcast are used in front offices, though best served to spot outliers and anomalies. And 2020, a 60-game season in the coronavirus pandemic, was a statistical anomaly all its own.

But Schwarber was right to say that he’s disliked as a left fielder. One obvious exception, of course, is a Nationals team that’ll put him there and hope his offense tilts back toward the 38 homers and .871 on-base-plus-slugging percentage from 2019. They seemed to make a similar calculation in trading for Bell, who’s a bad defensive first baseman and valuable for his bat. Each are delicate trade-offs for a club built around its rotation.

Defensive runs saved, a catchall FanGraphs metric that measures players in relation to the average, ranks Schwarber as the league’s second-worst left fielder since 2017. Outs above average, a range-based Statcast metric, is similarly unkind to Schwarber given his lack of speed and inability to spring into the gap.

He fares better in some advanced categories, such as Ultimate Zone Rating, since his arm strength is factored in. Yet, as he acknowledged, the numbers consider Schwarber a definitively poor defender. He just doesn’t feel that’s fair.

“I view myself as a good outfielder,” Schwarber, 27, said Saturday. “You know what, I’m going to go out there, I’m going to make the play that I need to make.”

Let’s assume that’s true. Let’s assume that, in 2021, Schwarber makes most of the plays within the bounds of his skill and athleticism. Let’s even assume he improves under Manager Dave Martinez, a former outfielder and Schwarber’s old bench coach with the Chicago Cubs. There’s a very good chance he’s still statistically subpar.

And there is where Robles comes in.

Two seasons ago, Robles was arguably the league’s best defensive outfielder. He led all qualified outfielders with 25 defensive runs saved. He was first in outs above average with 23. He was surrounded by two slower-footed defenders — Juan Soto in left, Adam Eaton in right — and the Nationals’ outfield ranked in the top half of the league in most advanced fielding stats. That was Robles’s doing.

Then he slipped in 2020 and the defense did, too. Robles added around 15 pounds of muscle, according to Martinez, and struggled to adjust at the plate and in the field. He ranked 48th among qualified outfielders with -4 defensive runs saved. He slipped below average in UZR and finished with two outs above average, only marginally more than Soto, Eaton and, yes, Schwarber.

The Nationals’ outfield, in turn, cratered to 29th out of 30 teams with -43 defensive runs saved. The team’s overall defense ranked dead last. In the truncated year, Soto’s and Eaton’s defense was worse but didn’t fluctuate a ton from prior seasons. So just like in 2019, Robles was the difference.

“We’ve got to remember he’s such a young kid still, and he’s still got a lot to learn,” Martinez said of Robles in September, before the 23-year-old headed to play winter ball in his native Dominican Republic. “I still believe that, one, he’s going to be a Gold Glover. And two, this kid is going to put up some numbers as a hitter. We’ve just got to keep working with him.”

It would go a long way if Robles could realize that Gold Glove prediction. At the very least, it would help a whole lot if he could get back in the neighborhood. Last summer, he still made his share of eye-popping plays. He scaled the wall to rob a home run in Atlanta. He made a 288-foot throw from deep center, on the fly to first base, to complete a double play. The hints of his defensive greatness were there.

Way too often, though, was the scene of Robles charging in for a shallow pop-up, a few steps late, watching it land somewhere between him, Soto and shortstop Trea Turner. Routine became difficult in 2020. It appeared worse in contrast to 2019, when Robles’s glove, arm and speed helped lift — and sometimes hide — the outfielders to his left and right.