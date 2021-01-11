Alabama hasn’t lost this season, so there is no blueprint to follow in that regard, but they did have two uncharacteristic wins against Mississippi and Florida in the SEC title game that can give us some clues to the Tide’s vulnerabilities.

Ole Miss produced 647 yards against in that matchup, the most ever allowed by a Nick Saban-coached team. Mississippi scored early, 75 yards on four plays in 54 seconds on the opening drive, and then featured the run frequently on their next two scoring drives. Jerrion Ealy rushed for 22 yards on third-and-27 which subsequently led to a fourth-down conversion and another touchdown, a three-year run by Ealy. The third scoring drive consisted solely of 11 rushing plays for 75 yards. By the end of the game, four of Mississippi’s six touchdowns were on the ground. Florida managed 462 yards with three of its six touchdowns scored via rushing plays. Had it not been for five fumbles (two lost) and five sacks allowed by the Gators, perhaps this game ends in an Alabama loss. In all, those two teams accounted for seven of the 13 rushing touchdowns surrendered by Alabama this season.

The key for Ohio State, then, is to get running back Trey Sermon involved early and often, much like they did in the last two games. Sermon carried the ball 29 times for 331 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game and a few weeks later he rushed the ball 31 times for 193 yards with a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 61 yards against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Luckily, Ohio State has one of the best run-blocking offensive lines of 2020, per Football Outsiders. The Buckeyes offensive front produced the fourth-most line yards per carry (3.2), which is an attempt to give the offensive line credit for some of a running back’s performance, especially closer to the line of scrimmage. For comparison, Ole Miss ranked 50th and Florida ranked 35th. Ohio State also made sure their running backs had holes to run through, with less than 13 percent of all rushing attempts stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage, the eighth-best rate in the country. Ole Miss and Florida ranked 46th and 33rd, respectively. Alabama’s defense meanwhile, ranked 56th in line yards and 80th in stuff rate, illustrating why a heavily-tilted rushing strategy could work in an upset bid.

School School Line yards Stuff rate Ohio State’s offense Ohio State’s offense 3.2 (4th) 13% (8th) Florida’s offense Florida’s offense 2.8 (35th) 16% (33rd) Mississippi’s offense Mississippi’s offense 2.7 (50th) 17% (46th) Alabama’s defense Alabama’s defense 2.6 (56th) 17% (80th)

Of course Ohio State’s defense needs to do its part, too. After all, Alabama won those games against Ole Miss and Florida by scoring 115 points combined in those outings. Ohio State simply can’t let that happen on Monday night.

The first step toward disrupting Alabama’s offense is to slow down wide out DeVonta Smith. This year’s AP College Football Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner made 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, plus scored a touchdown on a punt return. Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade, a fellow first team all-American, will certainly have his opportunities to stop Smith but he must perform better than he did against Clemson senior wide receiver Cornell Powell. Powell had eight receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl, arguably his best game of the season.

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner will also need to help neutralize Alabama running back Najee Harris. Werner moved from strong side linebacker to weak side linebacker this season in an effort to get him more involved in stopping the run. The 6-foot-3, 242-pound senior had 46 tackles, 2 ½ for a loss, plus a sack in seven games as a primary run-stopper in 2020. He was also instrumental in shutting down Clemson running back Travis Etienne, who managed 96 yards from scrimmage and a three-yard touchdown in the Sugar Bowl.