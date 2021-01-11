Westbrook is to be reevaluated at the end of the week.

The 32-year-old’s injury is due to “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season,” per the team’s release. As of Saturday night Coach Scott Brooks said the team has been handling the injury with regular treatment and he did not anticipate that extra testing, such as an MRI exam, would be necessary.

This is Westbrook’s third injury in the past few months — a right quad strain caused him to miss eight games, including four playoff games, with the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble last August. The point guard also dislocated his finger last week but played Friday in Boston anyway, scoring 12 points on a subpar 4-for-16 shooting effort. He also committed seven turnovers.

With Bryant gone for the season and Westbrook out for at least a week, the Wizards’ attempts to turn around their season after a 2-8 start appear more difficult than ever. Washington faces the Phoenix Suns (7-3) on Monday at Capital One Arena, with games against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Detroit Pistons on Friday and a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

Backup point guard Raul Neto will probably get the start in Westbrook’s place Monday. The 6-foot-1 guard from Brazil has been something of an unexpected delight thus far, averaging 8.2 points and shooting 52.5 percent from the field in 16.2 minutes. Neto has started three games in Westbrook’s place this season when the all-star guard has rested in the second games of back-to-backs.