Morsell has started three games this season, including the ACC opener Dec. 30 in a 66-57 victory over Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., marking the last time The Washington Post All-Met first-team selection from St. John’s high school played before entering quarantine.

“Hopefully soon, because we have practice in a couple of hours,” Bennett said during Monday’s weekly ACC coaches conference call when asked how soon he would have additional information about Morsell. “I’ll get an update from [head athletic trainer] Ethan [Saliba] as we get all the test results and things like that back.”

AD

AD

In addition to Morsell, the Cavaliers (7-2, 3-0 ACC) also have been without reserves Kadin Shedrick, Austin Katstra and Kody Stattmann, who Bennett indicated is out indefinitely while being treated for a non-virus related cardiac condition.

Bennett has communicated with those players via mobile phone and Zoom calls, keeping them up to date regarding the game plan and providing instruction when appropriate. It’s unclear though if Shedrick or Katstra will be with the team Wednesday night.

Morsell is averaging 5.7 points and 1.4 rebounds this season, but the Fort Washington resident’s most valuable contributions are on defense. Starting in place of Morsell has been Reece Beekman, a highly touted freshman.

AD

Beekman has six assists and five steals with just two turnovers in the past two games, playing 37 minutes each in wins against Wake Forest, 70-61, Wednesday night in Charlottesville and Boston College, 61-49, Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

AD

“He has those instincts, and as his game continues to improve and his shot gets more consistent, that’s good,” Bennett said of Beekman. “But feel, guys that have feel, they see stuff, they draw, they kick, they know how to play and put pressure by penetration, are important.”

The Cavaliers also have played the last two games without three assistants, including associate head coach Jason Williford, because of virus-related issues. Also unavailable were Brad Soderberg and Orlando Vandross, although Soderberg and Williford both made the trip to Boston College.

Williford has been on the staff at Virginia during Bennett’s entire 12 years in Charlottesville after playing for the Cavaliers from 1991 through ’95. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2017-18, the season before Virginia won its first national championship.

AD

AD

The only assistants on the bench with Bennett the past two games were Johnny Carpenter, the director of player personnel, and Ronnie Wideman, the director of basketball operations.

The Cavaliers are one of three unbeaten teams in conference-only games, joining No. 16 Louisville and No. 19 Duke, which faces No. 20 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night in Blacksburg, Va. Virginia has beaten ACC opponents by an average of 10 points per game after losing badly to top-ranked Gonzaga, 98-75, Dec. 26.

Virginia also has had a handful of games either postponed or canceled during the pandemic, including high-profile matchups against Florida, Michigan State and Villanova.