“I was actually just brought in for the summer,” Aponte said. “I thought I would be there for one summer. They asked me back the next summer. And then when I was in college, they created a position. I was in accounting at the time. So it wasn’t a football-focused role.”

Three decades later, Aponte is a seasoned veteran of NFL front offices. She had stints with the Jets, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and is now a powerful executive in the league office, as the NFL’s chief football administrative officer. She can look around the league and see that the ranks of women in teams’ front offices has grown, from a dearth when she got her start to considerably more now.

The bar has been raised in professional sports, and the issue is whether the NFL can keep pace in providing proper advancement opportunities to those women in front office roles. The breakthrough came in Major League Baseball in mid-November when the Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as their general manager. While the NFL is not as far along in the process toward having a team hire a woman as its GM, some in and around the sport say the foundation is being constructed.

“Her résumé speaks for itself,” Aponte said of Ng in a recent phone interview. “Kim is someone who really exhibits all of the qualities and characteristics of someone who has committed her career to working her way up and really earning the trust and respect with her peers throughout the industry. The fact that she was named general manager was really no surprise to me, and that’s a great story for someone who kind of came up and did it the way she did. I really respect that. In terms of in the NFL, that’s absolutely a possibility at some point — some point in the hopefully near future.”

Amy Trask, the former chief executive officer of the Oakland Raiders who is now an NFL analyst for CBS, said teams have made “a start” toward having a woman hired as a general manager, but it remains unclear whether that will happen in the foreseeable future.

“I suppose that depends in part on how one defines 'foreseeable,’ ” Trask wrote in an email. “As a general rule (and yes, we have seen exceptions), one doesn’t become a senior executive without working one’s way into that role (whether with one employer or multiple employers). In that regard, it is exciting to see that several teams have created 'pipelines’ for women to learn and perhaps progress within their organizations. I don’t know and I can’t forecast how long it may take for a woman or women to progress to a general manager role, but that the pipeline now exists at several teams is a start.”

The firing and hiring cycle for NFL coaches and GMs is underway. Seven NFL teams could hire new general managers this offseason, if the Washington Football Team chooses to add a GM to its front office mix. The Houston Texans became the first of those teams to make a GM choice by hiring New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio last week.

No women are being mentioned prominently as top candidates for any of the available GM jobs this offseason. But those within the sport say there are women in the GM pipeline. That group includes Jacqueline Davidson, the director of football research for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Kelly Kleine, a college scout and manager of player personnel for the Minnesota Vikings; Melanie Marohl, the Green Bay Packers’ director of football administration and player finance; and Catherine Raiche, the football operations and player personnel coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles who formerly was an assistant GM for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

“We certainly have a handful of female candidates that are in poised position to become a general manager,” said Samantha Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Rapoport and other league officials created the Women’s Careers in Football Forum, which was launched several years ago and is designed to inspire and connect qualified women to football operations jobs in the NFL, CFL and college football.

“The idea behind that program was to build a pipeline with as many qualified, high-potential female candidates as possible in football operations positions, to ensure that the pipeline has a diverse set of folks that could eventually ascend to that GM position,” Rapoport said in a phone interview. “We’ve seen a lot of good results emerge out of that program. Several candidates that are on the GM track and want to become a general manager one day have graduated from that program.”

Davidson entered the NFL as a legal intern with the league office’s NFL management council in 2004. She joined the Jets in 2007 and spent 11 seasons there working in football administration.

“My personal experience has been more welcoming than not,” Davidson said. “Starting off at the Jets definitely helped because Dawn Aponte had already been there. So they kind of already knew what a woman in that role looked like. I don’t think that I probably experienced some things that other people did. But for the most part, it was welcoming.”

About 10 years ago, Rex Ryan was the Jets’ coach and said to Davidson that she could be a general manager someday.

“We had just gone through something internally that we were dealing with,” Davidson said. “And he had mentioned it to a friend of mine, who said it to me. And then Rex said it to me himself. I think, at the time, I had thought about it. But had I seriously thought about it? I don’t know. I can’t say that. He said it, and it kind of affirmed for me that other people were thinking it, too.”

Davidson hopes to prove Ryan, at some point, to have been prophetic.

“I think that anyone, male or female, that’s in this type of position, or these positions, aspires to be a general manager,” she said. “I’m no different in that respect.”

The NFL bolstered its diversity measures in recent months, while facing intense scrutiny and significant criticism, after only one minority candidate was hired leaguewide as a head coach last offseason. That was Ron Rivera by Washington. The league currently has only three minority head coaches — Rivera, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Miami’s Brian Flores — after Anthony Lynn was fired by the Los Angeles Chargers. There are two minority general managers, the Dolphins’ Chris Grier and Cleveland’s Andrew Berry.

League leaders say they’re hopeful of better results during the hiring cycle this offseason. And providing opportunities for women, they say, is an integral part of their overall diversity effort.

“We are making progress,” Aponte said. “I’ve seen it made in recent years. And I’m very hopeful that we’re going to continue to see that as we move forward. I definitely see it in the league office itself. I just hope that there’s greater progress, particularly on the football side.”

Aponte said she does not rule out returning to a team setting from the league office and seeking a GM job herself. But whether it’s her or someone else, she’s optimistic that the NFL will follow MLB’s lead.