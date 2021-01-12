But the Chicago White Sox’ signing of free agent reliever Liam Hendriks on Monday to a four-year, $54 million contract was the latest reminder that a slow market is not the same thing as a depressed market, and for all the industry anxiety over economics, teams are still willing to shell out big money for elite talent.

Hendriks’s deal — which includes a creative wrinkle, a $15 million deferred buyout, that could reduce its present-day value — now stands as the largest signed this offseason, surpassing the four-year, $40.6 million contract the New York Mets gave catcher James McCann last month. Both were significantly higher than most projections at the start of the winter.

Hendriks, a 31-year-old who has been arguably baseball’s top closer the past two seasons, was ninth on ESPN’s list of the top free agents on the market, ranked by projected contract value, while McCann was 14th. And they remain, some five weeks into the signing period, the only two of the top 15 to have signed. (That’s not counting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Marcus Stroman, who effectively gave up free agency by accepting their previous clubs’ qualifying offers, and Tomoyuki Sugano, who chose to remain in Japan.)

But there are signs the floodgates are about to open. Between Hendriks’s signing and the Cleveland Indians’ trade of shortstop Francisco Lindor to the Mets last week, two of the biggest prizes of this winter’s talent market are now off the board, dialing up pressure on teams to make their moves for a dwindling supply of difference-makers.

That’s good news for top free agents such as starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, center fielder George Springer, catcher J.T. Realmuto and infielder DJ LeMahieu, all of whom could command nine-figure contracts and whose individual values have only risen based on the deals signed by Hendriks and McCann.

However, happy outcomes at the top of the market won’t mean lucrative paydays for everyone, as the sport is still facing a glut of available free agents — 213 of them as of Tuesday, according to MLBTradeRumors.com — that will result in painful outcomes, such as non-guaranteed minor league deals (or worse), for some of them.

The increasing likelihood of spring training camps opening on time in mid-February — which MLB has begun conveying to its 30 teams, with the caveat that things could still change based on the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic and the responses of government and health officials in Arizona and Florida — has removed some of the uncertainty regarding the 2021 season that may have contributed to the slow-moving marketplace.

While the league may have preferred to delay the start of the season in hopes infection rates would recede and access to vaccines would expand — thus easing the way for fans to return to stadiums in varying numbers — the union has made it clear it would fight any attempt to do so. The sport has the example of the summer and fall of 2020 to prove it is possible to successfully pull off a season amid a pandemic — although things are much worse now nationwide, as the disruptions to other sports have made clear.

In any case, in the coming weeks, MLB and union officials should agree to rule changes for 2021 — most significantly, whether the universal designated hitter adopted in 2020 will remain in effect — which would remove another bit of uncertainty.

To this point, the winter has been dominated by a handful of deep-pocketed teams (the Mets) and quick-strike opportunists (the White Sox, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals), who have taken advantage of the industry’s economic anxiety — reflected by teams such as the Indians, Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays shedding payroll, and others, such as the New York Yankees, looking to stay below the $210 million luxury tax threshold — to pick up players who might not otherwise fall to them.

The White Sox alone have added Hendriks, starter Lance Lynn and outfielder Adam Eaton to a roster that went 35-25 (a 95-win pace over 162 games) and that retained almost everyone else of significance from 2020 — making Tony La Russa’s squad, at this point, the leading contender in the American League Central, if not the entire AL, for 2021.

There is still significant business to be done, and a narrowing window for it. Spring training camps are set to begin opening on Feb. 17. The first exhibition games are scheduled for Feb. 27. Opening Day is April 1.