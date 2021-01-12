“There’s so much operational stuff that’s involved as well,” Rivera told the station. “There’s a lot to it. This is not just picking players and making decisions on contracts or hiring coaches or what have you. It is a big task.”
Mayhew, a former defensive back drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1988, played nine seasons in the NFL, including three in Washington, where he won a Super Bowl XXVI ring. After retiring, Mayhew received his law degree from the University of Georgetown in 2000, then spent nine months as an intern in Washington’s personnel department. He went onto work 15 years with the Detroit Lions, rising from senior director of football administration to assistant GM and then to GM, before moving on to the New York Giants as their director of football operations/special projects.
Mayhew was hired by the 49ers in 2017 to be their senior personnel executive, a role he held for two years before being elevated to VP of player personnel.
According to multiple reports, Washington also requested permission to interview Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who was previously a scout for the Carolina Panthers while Rivera was their head coach.
Both Mayhew and Cowden are represented by Frank Bauer, who is also the agent for Rivera.