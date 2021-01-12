Coach Scott Brooks is scheduled to appear at a virtual news conference at 1 p.m.

The Wizards did not immediately release the names of the players involved in the matter.

AD

In the past eight days, Kevin Durant entered quarantine one day after Washington played in Brooklyn; the 76ers had a positive case the day after the Wizards played in Philadelphia; the Celtics had a positive case the day after the Wizards played in Boston; and the day after they were in Washington, one Heat player returned an inconclusive test and contact tracing hobbled Miami.

AD

The NBA has already postponed two games this week — one game in Dallas on Monday night between the Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, and another in Chicago on Tuesday between the Bulls and Celtics.

The Mavericks had four players test positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports. Boston has now had two games in a row postponed after its game against the Heat on Sunday was called off because of contact tracing issues within Miami’s organization. Celtics guard Jayson Tatum also tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

On Monday, the NBA and its players’ union met to discuss modifying some of the league’s health and safety protocols.