Georgetown has been particularly careful when it came to the pandemic after Coach Patrick Ewing had a five-day hospital stay in May. Ewing said he had difficulty breathing and called the entire episode scary.

“That’s why I put the message out,” Ewing said in July. “No matter who you are or how invincible you think you are, it’s like carbon monoxide: odorless, tasteless. … You can’t taste it, you can’t see it, but it can kill you. This is the same here. The thing is, I’ve been doing all the things they tell you — wear a mask, social distancing [from] people. I was doing all of those things, and I still got sick.”

The Hoyas (3-8, 1-5 Big East) are on a five-game losing streak that matches the second longest of Ewing’s tenure as coach. The meeting with last-place DePaul (1-4, 0-4) was the best chance to break the streak.

Georgetown will now have at least a full week in between games when if it’s able to play at Providence on Saturday. The Friars (7-6, 3-4) are on their own three-game losing streak with losses to Marquette, Xavier and Creighton. Providence had won five of six before its current streak.