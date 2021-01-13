Georgetown has been particularly careful when it came to the pandemic after Coach Patrick Ewing had a five-day hospital stay in May. Ewing said he had difficulty breathing and called the entire episode scary.
“That’s why I put the message out,” Ewing said in July. “No matter who you are or how invincible you think you are, it’s like carbon monoxide: odorless, tasteless. … You can’t taste it, you can’t see it, but it can kill you. This is the same here. The thing is, I’ve been doing all the things they tell you — wear a mask, social distancing [from] people. I was doing all of those things, and I still got sick.”
The Hoyas (3-8, 1-5 Big East) are on a five-game losing streak that matches the second longest of Ewing’s tenure as coach. The meeting with last-place DePaul (1-4, 0-4) was the best chance to break the streak.
Georgetown will now have at least a full week in between games when if it’s able to play at Providence on Saturday. The Friars (7-6, 3-4) are on their own three-game losing streak with losses to Marquette, Xavier and Creighton. Providence had won five of six before its current streak.
Postponements and cancellations have been the norm for all sports leagues since the spring with everyone trying to find the balance between safety and holding their seasons. The NCAA has already announced the men’s basketball tournament will be held in and around Indianapolis as opposed to venues across the country in an attempt to limit travel and interactions in the name of safety.