The Nets will reportedly send Rodion Kurucs, first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026 and swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 to Houston. Brooklyn will also reportedly send center Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will send Dante Exum and a 2022 first-round pick to the Rockets.

AD

AD

After a pair of demoralizing blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden candidly expressed his belief that the struggling Rockets were unsalvageable, accelerating long-standing trade talks for the 2018 MVP.

“We’re just not good enough,” Harden said Tuesday after the Rockets fell at home 117-100 to the defending champions. “I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. The situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

AD

The dire assessment from Harden, who has been the face of the Rockets since 2012, comes a little more than one month after he reported to training camp late. Multiple reports at the time linked the Rockets with the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in trade talks involving the three-time scoring champion, who has seen Houston’s roster and organization change dramatically around him.

AD

When the Lakers eliminated the Rockets from the 2020 playoffs, Harden said that he believed Houston was “a piece away” from title contention. Instead, the Rockets parted ways with Coach Mike D’Antoni, lost General Manager Daryl Morey and traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards. Those sweeping, abrupt changes left Harden, 31, to adjust to first-time coach Stephen Silas, first-time General Manager Rafael Stone and a new backcourt partner in John Wall.

There has been little in the way of instant chemistry, as Harden’s effort has been spotty and his fit with Wall has yet to develop. After eight straight playoff trips, the Rockets have the West’s second-worst record at 3-6 and Harden is scoring 24.8 points per game, his lowest average since he arrived in Houston.

AD

While Harden never issued a public trade request, he arrived at training camp late after partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas without a mask during the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA fined him $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. Harden is earning $40.8 million this season and is under contract through at least the 2021-22 season.

AD

The Rockets elected to keep Harden away from the team’s practice on Wednesday as trade talks with the Nets and 76ers unfolded, and center DeMarcus Cousins was highly critical of Harden’s recent behavior.

“The disrespect started way before any interview,” Cousins said Wednesday. “The approach to training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court, the disrespect started way before. This isn’t something that all of a sudden happened last night. This is the nasty part of the business. It is what it is.”

AD