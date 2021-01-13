On Tuesday morning, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura and center Moe Wagner entered into the league’s coronavirus protocols and the team canceled practice, only for the league to hours later postpone Washington’s game on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Because of contact tracing, the Wizards would not have had eight eligible players required to compete.

Both postponements Wednesday may reflect the league’s recent tightening when it comes to coronavirus protocols. Although each team’s case is unique, the Philadelphia 76ers played a game against Denver less than a week ago when they had four players ineligible due to NBA health and safety protocols and others out due to injury, leaving them with the requisite eight players only in technical terms. Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers had to active Mike Scott, who is recovering with a knee injury, to field a roster, then questioned whether his team should be playing at all.

The league and its players’ association met Tuesday to come up with more stringent protocols.

The Wizards are scheduled to play at Detroit on Friday.

Hachimura and Wagner were not the first Wizards players to enter the league’s health and safety protocols — star guard Bradley Beal was not permitted to play against Miami on Saturday night because of contact tracing following Washington’s game in Boston on Friday. Beal had interacted after the game with Celtics guard and longtime friend Jayson Tatum, who tested positive the day after the game.

Tatum was far from the only player to enter coronavirus protocols after a game against the Wizards.

Kevin Durant entered quarantine one day after Washington played at Brooklyn on Jan. 3; the 76ers had a positive case the day after the Wizards played in Philadelphia last Wednesday; and the day the Wizards beat Miami at Capital One Arena on Saturday, a Heat player returned an inconclusive test.

