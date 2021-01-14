AD

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Mayfield said his elder-statesman status on the AFC side was “pretty crazy to see.”

The former Oklahoma star said his mother-in law alerted him to that fact “and told me I was the old guy.” He went on to explain that Mahomes has “the most [NFL] experience out of all of us, because he was three-and-done at Texas Tech,” whereas Mayfield returned for one more season after throwing 40 touchdown passes for the Sooners as a junior.

“I took my victory lap loud and proud at Oklahoma,” said Mayfield, who was rewarded for that decision with a Heisman Trophy and the honor of being selected first overall in the 2018 draft.

Allen was plucked by the Bills with the seventh pick in that draft, while Jackson, who won the Heisman the year before Mayfield did, had to wait until the final pick of the first round before the Ravens traded up to get him. The Chiefs traded up to the 10th spot in 2017 to draft Mahomes, who spent most of his rookie season as Alex Smith’s understudy before exploding in his first year as a starter.

Mahomes won the NFL MVP award for his 50-touchdown 2018 campaign, and all he did for a follow-up was lead Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. Having signed a 10-year contract extension in July, Mahomes figures to be a major obstacle for other AFC contenders for the foreseeable future, but the good news for the rest of the conference is that it is notably stocked with young talent at his position.

Starting quarterbacks drafted before 2017 are a relatively rare commodity in the AFC. They could be found this season in Indianapolis, Las Vegas, New England, Pittsburgh and Tennessee, but the futures of the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and the Colts’ Philip Rivers are murky, and the Patriots could very well use an early draft pick on Cam Newton’s replacement.

Meanwhile, in addition to the four AFC teams left in the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals (Joe Burrow), Houston Texans (Deshaun Watson) and Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert) have reason to be excited about their young quarterbacks. The jury is still out on Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, but last year’s No. 5 overall pick should get a full season as the starter next fall, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to pounce on uber-prospect Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in April. Elsewhere, the New York Jets might give Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick in 2018, another chance or use their second overall pick this spring on a hotshot college quarterback; and 24-year-old Drew Lock has shown flashes of upside for the Denver Broncos.

“I think it’s great for the game, this influx of new guys at the position,” Chiefs Coach Andy said this week. “It’s great for viewers, fans, cities. It gives these different cities an opportunity to compete.”

Cleveland and Buffalo had not competed in a while, but they both just won their first playoff games since 1995. “It is fun to see these guys who I am familiar with and have been following for a little bit,” Mayfield said, “and to see them competing at such a high level.”

Mayfield is particularly familiar with Mahomes, having transferred away from Texas Tech one year before Mahomes arrived at the school. In 2016, Texas Tech lost to Oklahoma in a legendary 66-59 shootout in which Mayfield passed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns while Mahomes threw 88 times for a record-tying 734 yards.

In their one NFL matchup thus far, in 2018, the Chiefs defeated the Browns, 37-21, as Mahomes outplayed Mayfield.