Rollins-McNeal was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and banned from the 2017 World Championships after she missed three drug tests the previous year. Her first strike came four months before the 2016 Olympic Games, when she missed a test that April.

The next two came a month after she won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, where she led the first sweep by American women in any event and the first by any country in the history of the 100-meter hurdles. That September, she missed two tests, first while traveling for a parade in her honor in her Florida hometown, then again when she attended a White House reception for the Olympic team. She failed to update drug testers on her whereabouts on both occasions, her second and third offenses in a 12-month period.

The American Arbitration Association, which ruled on that case, expressed sympathy for Rollins-McNeal at the time, given the circumstances surrounding two of her three missed tests.

“This is a difficult case because it involves the imposition of a serious penalty on a brilliant athlete who is not charged or suspected of using banned substances of any kind,” it said. “Respondent is justly admired. Respondent won an Olympic Gold medal during the months in question. She has never previously been charged with an Anti-Doping Rule violation. She successfully submitted to in-competition tests eight times and out-of-competition tests eight times during 2016.”

She expressed regret in 2017.

“It is with my deepest regrets that I have to miss the 2017 outdoor season. I accept full responsibility for the mistakes that led to my suspension, and I am disappointed that I will have to miss this coming outdoor season, as a result of my confusion over how the whereabouts system worked,” she said. “I have always been a supporter of Usada and their fight to keep our sport clean, and I will continue to do my part to prove that success can be achieved without shortcuts. This is a very unpleasant experience, but I am able to see where errors were made.”

Rollins-McNeal was disqualified before running in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar after a false start in qualification. Her time of 12.26 is tied as the fourth-fastest run in women’s 100-meter hurdle history.