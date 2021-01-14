The identities of the other candidates were not immediately known. United officials said they did not want to comment.

The club has been without a long-term head coach since Ben Olsen’s firing in early October. Chad Ashton, a D.C. assistant since 2007, was the interim coach for the final month of the season.

The organization has spoken to more than 25 potential candidates and engaged in negotiations with former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas, then Seattle assistant Gonzalo Pineda. In both cases, the sides were unable to reach a contract agreement.

On Wednesday, Toronto FC hired Armas. Pineda is expected to remain with the Sounders.

Ashton appears to be the only domestic candidate left for the United job. Jill Ellis, the former U.S. women’s national team coach, and Philadelphia assistant Pat Noonan were in the mix but have not spoken with the club recently, one person said.

Early in the search, United was inclined to hire someone familiar with MLS or U.S. soccer. But as the process has dragged on, the team has taken a harder look overseas, even though foreign coaches have historically struggled in the league.

Losada, a former Beerschot midfielder, spent most of his playing career in Belgium. He then transitioned into coaching in 2018 as an assistant for Beerschot, which, at the time, toiled in the second division. Ten matches into the 2019-20 season, he was promoted to head coach.

Beerschot subsequently earned promotion to the top flight and currently is seventh in the 18-team league with a 9-8-3 record.

Clotet, a 43-year-old Spaniard, has coached since 2001. Most recently, he has been an assistant for Swansea City in the Premier League and for Leeds in the second-tier Championship; head coach of third-flight Oxford United for seven months in 2017-18; and an assistant for second-tier Birmingham City before handling the top job in 2019-20.

Last summer, amid a 10-game winless streak, he stepped down.